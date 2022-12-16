The Best Sports Games to Pick Up in 2023

Fans of sports video games have plenty to look forward to in 2023, with dozens of exciting new titles scheduled to be released over the next 12 months.

Many of the best sports games are long-running franchises that have built up loyal and passionate fanbases since they were first launched.

With 2023 set to be a landmark year for some of those titles, we take a closer look at some of the best sports games you can pick up next year.

WRC 2023

Motorsports fans are in for a treat in 2023, with Codemasters taking over development of the official World Rally Championship (WRC) game.

For many players, the WRC series of games was often left trailing by iconic rally games such as Colin McRae Rally and Dirt, both of which were developed by Codemasters.

WRC 2023 will have several exciting new features including the ability for players to build their own rally cars from the ground up.

The ability to test your design skills against rallying’s big guns added to the way Codemasters games handle makes WRC 2023 an enticing proposition.

Football Manager 2024

Unless you have been living under rock during the 21st century, you cannot have failed to notice the impact made by the Football Manager series.

This stunning football management simulation game continues to push the boundaries and its annual release is always eagerly anticipated by fans.

Developers Sports Interactive work hard to ensure each edition of the game replicates the fluctuating nature of football management, regardless of which level you choose to operate at.

With women’s football tipped to be included in the next release, this is a must-have game for anyone who loves the world’s greatest sport.

EA Sports FC

If you are unfamiliar name, EA Sports FC is the new moniker for the legendary FIFA series, and 2023 promises to be a momentous year for the game.

With EA Sports and football’s governing body going their separate ways, it will be intriguing to see how the split impacts gamers.

EA Sports FC is expected to contain more than 30 leagues and over 700 teams. The Premier League and Champions League are definitely amongst the line-up.

While FIFA have pledged to bring out their own game, it would be a major surprise if gamers did not remain loyal to the company responsible for the success of the series.

F1 Manager 2023

Frontier Developments laid solid foundations with the first edition of their Formula 1 management series, sparking plenty of excitement about what F1 Manager 2023 may bring.

Several exciting new features have been rumoured including the ability to create and manage your own personalised team to challenge the sport’s big hitters.

The addition of at least one feeder series is another rumour doing the rounds, while an improved contract mechanism is expected to be implemented.

Enhanced driver input and online modes are other improvements that may be made to a game that has proved to be a big hit with sports fans.

Forza Motorsport

First announced in 2020, the long wait for Forza Motorsport to finally see light of day is on track to end during the next 12 months.

The game is being targeted for the latest iteration of consoles, which will likely mean it will be a massive leap forward in terms of visuals and gameplay.

Predecessor Forza Motorsport 7 featured 32 tracks and 700 cars, but the new edition may well top that figure if online leaks are to be believed.

Forza Motorsport will fully utilise new dynamic time features and ray-tracing, which should help it blow Gran Turismo 7 out of the water.