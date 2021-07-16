Top 5 Countries with the Most Medals at the Olympics

Did you know that only 5 countries have taken part in every Summer Olympics since 1896? Yes, we are talking about the United Kingdom, Australia, Greece, France, and Switzerland. But when it comes to the total number of medals, the United States is ahead of all the other nations that have participated in the Olympic Games.

Rating of Countries with Olympic Medals

Although the Olympics happen every 4 years, they are worth the long wait because they are fun to watch. Now, let us dig deeper into the top 5 nations with the largest number of Olympic medals.

Country Total Number of Olympics Medals United States 2,828 United Kingdom 883 Germany 855 France 840 Italy 701

United States of America

The United States is one of the most popular countries and the world’s largest economy. However, those are not the only things the country is known for around the world. The USA made its debut in the first Olympic Games in 1896 and has never looked back up to now. Furthermore, the US has hosted the Summer Olympics several times: in 1904, 1932, 1984, and 1996. Having hosted the international competitions so many times, it is no surprise that the 2028 Summer Olympic Games are set to take place in the United States once more.

In addition to being a great host for the Olympic Games, the United States takes the number one position as the country with the biggest number of Olympic medals. With a total of 2,828 medals in the Olympics, the US has won more than three times the number of medals won by the country in the second position, the United Kingdom. These include 794 bronze medals, 907 silver medals, and a whopping 1,127 gold medals. Other nations will have to work much harder to win the number of medals the US has won.

United Kingdom

There is no denying that the United Kingdom is a leader in the world of sports, including the Olympic Games. When you mention the UK in front of a sports fan, the first thing they are most likely to think about is football. That’s right because the United Kingdom is well known for the English Premier League. We should mention that big football teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are all based in the United Kingdom.

Just like the United States, the UK was one of the countries that participated in the world’s first Olympic events that were held in Athens in 1896. Moreover, the UK was selected to host the 1908, 1944 (cancelled), 1948, and 2012 Olympics. The interesting thing about the 1908 Olympics is that they were initially supposed to happen in Rome. Things took a different turn when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 1906, leading to financial problems in Italy. Now, the UK comes in the second position in terms of the number of medals scooped at the Olympics. The country has won 310 bronze medals, 299 silver medals, and 274 gold medals. This amounts to a total of 883 Olympic medals.

Germany

Germany has also been a noteworthy participant in the Olympic Games. One of the things that make Germany stand out is that it hosted the Olympics in 1936 (Summer and Winter) and the 1972 Summer Olympics. Interestingly, the country had been chosen to host the Olympics in 1916 and 1940, but the events were cancelled because of World War I and World War II, respectively. Today, Germany is still known as one of the leading countries in the world of sports.

Since the first Olympic events, Germany has been a top competitor with teams participating in many different activities. The country has won lots of gold medals in various sports such as swimming, cycling, gymnastics, biathlon, speed skating, canoeing, and athletics in both summer and winter games. As of July 2021, Germany has won 855 Olympic medals. These include 290 bronze medals, 282 silver medals, and 283 gold medals. By looking at the figures, France and the United Kingdom are Germany’s closest competitors at the Olympics.

France

France comes in the fourth position with less than 20 medals remaining to beat Germany. As with the abovementioned countries, France was a participant in the Summer Olympics of 1896 and has since hosted the games many times. Thirteen French athletes took part in six sports, winning a total of 11 medals. That marked the beginning of France being one of the top nations to participate in and host the Olympics. The Olympic Games of 1900, 1924, 1968, and 1992 happened in France, and the country is expected to host the Olympics in 2024.

At the end of the 1896 events, France had the 4th-most gold medals and the 4th-most total medals. Surprisingly, France is still in the 4th position in terms of the number of Olympic medals won before the 2021 Olympics. France is slightly behind Germany with 840 Olympic medals, including 316 bronze medals, 276 silver medals, and 248 gold medals. Considering the country’s performance history at the Olympics, many fans are expecting France to keep shinning.

Italy

Last but not least, we have Italy in the 5th position. Italy was also among the 14 participating countries during the first Olympic events. The funniest thing is that Italy had only one competitor who competed in shooting after the country’s marathon runner was excluded from the games.

Unfortunately, Italy did not win any medal at the 1896 Olympic Games. The good news is that the country has hosted the Olympics several times and has been chosen to host the competitions once again in 2026. Even though Italy went home with no medals during the first Olympic games, it is now one of the top nations with the highest number of Olympic medals. So far, Italy has won 701 medals which include 241 bronze medals, 214 silver medals, and 246 gold medals.

Summary

The Olympics are among the most-watched sports in the world. Since 1896, the competitions have attracted hundreds of nations. Many of the participating nations have won medals, but the US, the UK, Germany, France, and Italy have taken the top 5 positions when it comes to the total number of medals won since the first Olympic Games. Let’s keep watching one of the most spectacular events in the world to be up to date with new champions and records.