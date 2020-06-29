Virtual Reality and Sports – CREDIBLE?

With the world becoming digital, there’s no activity that you can think of that cannot be done on electronic devices.

Be it watching a movie, reading a book, listening to songs, visiting outdoor places, shopping, classes, workshops, interviews. The list is long enough and also includes physical activities like sports and games.

Play Store and many other online websites now provide a real-time experience of a variety of games like football, basketball, badminton, tennis and so many more.

This raises a question – has an online presence of sports taken over the actual playtime on grounds?

According to research done in a group of 15 people, 8 of them claimed that phones were enough to have them engaged and hooked up whereas the rest missed the grounds and getting all untidy in the mud.

In light of Covid-19, where large gatherings are restricted, sports tournaments are an impossible event to think of. With this, it’s possible that live streaming of the matches is made and thus the entire industry is on the verge of getting completely digitalized.

To put some light on the same, virtual reality is something that is gaining popularity in the sports industry as well. The 360-degree cameras, we know come in handy for taking virtual tours but their function isn’t limited to just online travels. People who cannot afford to go to these tournaments can experience them in real-time through the same cameras. All they need is a headset and the app.

Social-distancing has already been imposed and will have to be taken into consideration for a long time now, with keeping that in mind, the virtual reality technology offers only a solitary experience as at a time just one individual can use one camera. Therefore it takes away the social feel of watching a match together with friends and family.

Advancing and developing in terms of technology is always good and is considered as a milestone of progress, however to what extent is this beneficial and what extent is this harmful in a way is a thing to analyze.

Areas involving high tech software never come in cheap. Thus, virtual reality can get quite expensive. Moreover, not everyone is so well-versed with new devices and though learning is easy, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea.

As the name suggests ‘Virtual Reality’ it curbs human contact. There’s less or absolutely no social interaction and it focuses more on person-computer relationships rather than human relationships.

In spite of all these shortcomings, one cannot ignore the fact that virtual reality does make experiences better and worthwhile. They tend to make the scenario as real as possible that can definitely make an illusion in the human mind.

Because it seems so true, addiction is something that can come into the picture and of course, anything in large quantities is not good.

Technology is fascinating and it gives chills to witness something real but designed and thus at the same time, one shouldn’t lose touch with reality.