Which of Ronaldo’s Records can Messi Break in 2023?

Lionel Messi stands a great opportunity to beat some of Cristiano Ronaldo’s most illustrious records in European football following the Portuguese’s decision to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

During his stint with European giants Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Ronaldo solidified his place among the all-time top goal scorers. Some of his records may not stand for much longer since he will no longer be playing at the highest level of European competition and is now expected to play out his remaining years in the Saudi Pro League.

After his highlight-reel exploits in Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi, 35, has shown that he still has a lot to offer. He can unseat Ronaldo and take home some of the greatest records in football if he remains put in Europe for a few more years. However, he could still break some this year if he remains fit. He has since returned to Paris to join his teammates after a successful World Cup.

All-Time Goal-Scoring Record

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as the all-time top goalscorer in men’s football history, with a total of 819 goals recognized for club and country, despite FIFA not keeping official career goal-scoring stats due to the difficulties of validating goals of players from previous eras.

With 793 goals to his name, Lionel Messi is very close to breaking Ronaldo’s record as the Portuguese international nears the end of his playing days.

Messi might break his rival’s record this season with only 26 more goals, but you can expect Ronaldo to add more in Asia. It won’t be easy to see the 37-year-old Portuguese international maintaining his scoring rate for long, even in a lower-profile league.

Messi’s deal at PSG guarantees that he will continue to face European-caliber competition while staying in a setting where he can amass significant numbers as he enters the latter years of his career.

Goals in European Club Football

Ronaldo has scored 701 club goals in all competitions, (450 for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 5 for Sporting Lisbon). Messi is just six behind (695-673 for Barcelona, 23 for PSG), and he is certain to surpass it. He might just do it before the end of January; who knows.

European Champions League goals

It seems that Ronaldo’s only outings in the competition he shone so brilliantly in were in Manchester United’s lackluster round of 16 defeat to Atletico Madrid last year. With 140 goals, the Portuguese remains the greatest scorer in European history.

Messi was at one point ahead of him, but he’s currently 11 goals behind (129). The Argentine is narrowing the gap, but it could take him a season or two to get there. It could still happen; however, as PSG are said to be convinced he will extend his deal at Parc des Princes.

Goals in Europe’s Elite Leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo now owns the record for goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues after reclaiming it from Lionel Messi. However, Ronaldo’s early departure from Manchester United prevented him from playing in all 500 games in Europe’s top five divisions. Messi (487) is eight goals behind Ronaldo at 495 (311 in La Liga, 103 in the Premier League, and 81 in Serie A).

It will not be hard for Messi to score eight goals in the remaining league games for the French Ligue 1 Champions.