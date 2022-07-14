4 Upcoming Exciting WWE Pay-per-View Events

WWE Summer Slam is coming our way in July. Whether you watch WWE daily or once in a while, events like these are always worth watching. WWE started PPV in 2002, but the first PG-rated event was Summer Slam 2008.

WWE revenues a massive amount of money from PPVs. The biggest ever WWE PPV was WrestleMania XVIII with 1,217,00 PPV buys. It was held in the Sun Life Stadium Miami, which earned $8.9 million from gate receipts only.

I will tell you about some of the most anticipated WWE PPV events in this article.

1) Summer Slam 2022

Summer Slam 2022 is going to be the 35th event of the Summer Slam Series. It will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30, 2022. One of the most anticipated matches will be Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns(Last Man Standing) for the undisputed universal championship.

You can watch this event at

1) 7:00 PM EST(July 30) in the USA,

2) 12:00 AM GMT(July 31) in the UK,

3) 10:00 AM AEST(July 31) in Australia,

4) 5:30 AM IST(July 31) in India,

5) 2:00 AM CEST(July 31) in Europe.

2) Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place in the Principality Stadium Cardiff. It will start at 3:00 PM EST. You can experience it live with vivid seats. The price of tickets will begin at around $60, which will go as high as $450.

3) Extreme Rules 2022

Extreme Rules 2022 will take place at the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. WWE announced that Extreme Rules 2022 will take place on October 8. This event will host some of the most stipulated matches as per the reports.

4) Survival Series

Survival Series 2022 will take place at the TD Garden Arena, Boston. It will start at 8 PM EST. It will be the 36th annual survivor series event.

Where to watch?

You can use several devices to watch WWE PPV. You can use Firesticks, smartphones, PCs, or laptops. Long gone is the time when you had to rely on your traditional cable TV for WWE events.

Watching WWE events as a PPV makes more sense because if you are not a regular viewer, you might not fancy paying for a monthly subscription. I recommend using a Firestick to watch it on a larger screen.

You can use official or unofficial apps to stream live PPV events. Firestick is one of the best options if you are trying to watch PPV without cable. You can use apps like

1) ESPN+,

2) Showtime,

3) DAZN,

4) Sky Sports and the list goes on.

You can also use WWE’s official website to watch PPV if you do not wish to install an app on your device. Several people also use a VPN to watch PPV events from any part of the world.

A VPN allows you to access the geo-restricted event from anywhere. However, you might want to use a paid VPN because free VPNs can bring malware and viruses to your device.

However, paid VPNs are reliable. They give you more benefits like no ISP throttling, fewer prices on online shopping or flight tickets, and more. Paid VPNs also increase your online privacy and security. You might want to use a paid VPN, especially on a public network.

Conclusion

You might want to buy PPV if you do not watch WWE regularly. You will save a lot of money compared to monthly or yearly subscriptions. I also recommend not streaming free PPV events.

Watching illegal or copyrighted content can lock you up behind bars. Content owners, your ISP, or the government can take legal actions against you in these cases.

Most of the events that I mentioned are open for pre-bookings now. You can go to WWE’s official website to book tickets.