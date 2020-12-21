3 Most Interesting Features of The New Windows 10

The debate around the predominance of Windows over IOS and vice versa has been running around for years. The truth is, there is still no consensus, and probably will never be. The fans of Apple never betray its operating system while the Windows users stick to the solutions provided by the company of Bill Gates. Both products have their good and bad sides. Today we would like to focus on the advantages of Windows 10.

Windows 10 versus prior versions

Contrary to its predecessor, Windows 10 is a polished and carefully designed version. It was geared to fixing the imperfections of the prior Windows 8 and includes many additional features that make it more competitive on the market (even though, the truth is, the only true competitor for Windows is Apple).

What are the advantages of the latest Windows 10?

Cortana

As a new feature in Windows, Cortana may be considered one of the few most significant improvements that allowed the Windows 10 creators to keep up with the market standards. Cortana is a personal digital assistant that uses machine learning in order to become more precise and useful with time. What can you use it for? Basically anything – from searching for information to controlling your calendars and working across a few devices.

Microsoft Edge

Let’s admit it without beating around the bush – no one treated Microsoft Explorer seriously. At least not in the last decade. It has become a sort of a meme that no one is really willing to use even though every user of Windows has it installed. The Microsoft Edge is a new browser built for Windows 10 that is supposed to become a competition for Chrome and Opera. Will it? With the new design and functionality, its chances are definitely big!

New security features

Security is one of the most important for the user, and the new Windows 10 gets it right. Comprehensive protection provided by it relies on built-in antivirus, firewall, and anti-phishing technologies that allow the user to feel safe whenever he surfs the internet or works remotely. Obviously, Windows 10 users get access to all of these features for free.

The newest version of Windows 10 is a perfect solution for anyone who is interested in the multifunctional and effective operating system – innovative but also intuitive. The updates keep it in good shape and eliminate possible errors. For Windows 10 best price, check gaming websites.