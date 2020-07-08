5 Fun Tech Gadgets For A Hot Summer

From audio sunglasses to connected grilling accessories to portable speakers, here’s a list of top gadgets for the summer months.

Are you excited for the summer?

Of course, nothing can be more relaxing than a holiday trip!

This summer season, it’s time to enjoy some cool gadgets that set the right vacationing mood and get you relaxed!

Here are some of the new tech devices to kindle the summer fire!

1. Bose frames

For starters, these audio sunglasses are likely to capture your heart. You don’t need to grab your shades and your headphones whenever you go outside in the sun. Along with built-in speakers, which provide an immersive sound experience, it is accompanied by a microphone for taking calls. The Bose Frames come in two classic styles, and now offer an option for prescription lenses, as well.

2. Campstove 2

In the era of social distancing, camping with your family seems like a solid summer activity choice. But why give up all the comforts of civilization if you don’t have to? With CampStove 2, you can quickly cook meals and boil water during your camping adventure, while also charging up your devices, such as phones and lights. The heat of the stove’s fire can generate up to three watts of electricity, which can be used to charge devices.

3. DJI Spark

If your summer plans call for some fun and exploration with a drone, the DJI Spark is worth checking out. This mini drone can fly for up to 16 minutes and can continue transmitting video from up to 1.2 miles away. The Spark offers numerous features for improved photo and video taking, such as stabilized video, “intelligent flight modes” for quickly creating impressive aerial videos; and ActiveTrack automatic object recognition for improved tracking of objects.

4. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

A memorable trip to the beach this summer means planning a little, especially about your music.

Don’t settle for trying to play from your phone, either–there are some excellent choices out there for portable Bluetooth speakers. One of which is the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2. The speaker is highly mobile at a weight of less than a pound and a height of just 4 inches–yet it still offers massive 360-degree sound (up to 87 dB with Outdoor Boost) and a wireless range of 100 feet.

The Wonderboom 2 also offers impressive battery life, at up to 13 hours on a charge, and is ready for the elements with IP67 waterproofing and dust proofing.

5. REI Co-op Ruckpack 65

Finally, you’ll need a backpack to accommodate all your gadgets.

While technically not a gadget itself, the REI Co-op Ruckpack 65 is a highly regarded backpack for wherever your summer ends up taking you–whether it’s out and about in the city with your laptop (the bag includes a laptop compartment fitting up to a 15-inch notebook) or out on the trails.

Key features include padded shoulder straps, a mesh back panel for ventilation, a removable mini-pack for day tripping, and dual bottle holders.

The backpack also has lockable zippers ideal for keeping your gadgets and other valuables safe during your summer adventures.

Conclusion

All in all, these trendy gadgets are going to boost your summer thrills and make it indeed a memorable one!

So don’t hesitate to buy one of these and add some coolness to your hot summer!