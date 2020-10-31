The Best Tech for 2021

If nothing else, 2020 has given people from all walks of life something in common. We are all, undoubtedly, looking forward to a better year. 2021 offers a glimpse of hope, of a return to normality; fingers crossed. But before we turn our backs on 2020, it should be acknowledged that some good has come out of this year of chaos. Our collective change in circumstances has led to an increase in demand of all things tech.

We want gadgets that make our home lives easier, we want gadgets that make it easier to connect with friends, family, and colleagues. We want gadgets that help our medical communities manage their heavy loads. We want tech that helps our kids get the education they deserve even when they’re stuck at home. We want tech that allows for glitch-free gameplay so that we can make the most of our favourite games. See more on this website and find the most popular games available to play.

The good news is that thanks to 2020, tech designers and investors have poured a whole lot more time and energy into developing tech that suits our new work-and-play-from-home lifestyle. 2021 looks set to see a whole bunch of cool devices hit the market

5G Devices

5G has had its fair share of controversy in the run up to its global roll out, but there is no stopping this juggernaut’s trajectory. And although there is a sizeable number of people wary of 5G, the number of people ready to welcome it with open arms is a whole lot bigger. 5G is the driving force behind much of the tech that we expect to see in 2021. The biggest difference between 5G and its predecessor, 4G, is speed. With 5G, latency will be negligible, which means smart devices will become a whole lot more efficient.

Smartphones for Work and Play

Thanks to 5G, our smartphones will be faster and better able to cope with the demands of working outside of the traditional office environment. We have already seen hardware developers launch smartphones with foldable screens, multiple HD cameras, extended battery life, and better storage capabilities. With 5G, accessing websites and downloading apps will become lightning-fast. We will be able to attend conference calls, watch videos, and play games. Thinking of a new smartphone for Christmas? Check out the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy Z Flip.

Smarter Smarthomes

In 2021, we’ll better smart home devices hit the market in droves. Hands free media players, such as the Fire TV Cube, which can hear voice commands from any direction, will be hugely improved by the sped of 5G. As will smart home thermostats, lighting systems and security systems – any smart home system that responds to voice commands or that can be connected to remotely.

Wearable Tech

Wearable tech also looks set to come into its own in 2021. Smartwatches have already flooded the market, and the tech within them improves with each new incarnation – check out the Apple Watch Series 5. But our prediction is that 2021 is the year that smartglasses go from Tony Stark fantasy to mainstream reality. AR, or Augmented Reality, is not new tech, but it has taken a long time for smartglasses to get to a point where they actually prove useful in every-day life. Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to release the Facebook Ray Ban Smartglasses in 2021. Apple AR glasses are also on the horizon, and Google plans to take another stab at it after acquiring North, the company behind North Focals.

Virtual Fitness

The Fitbit proved that when it comes to fitness, we’re happy to use tech to help us meet our exercise goals. Gyms have been particularly hard-hit by the current pandemic. More and more people are exercising at home or outdoors. Fitness tech is more in demand than ever before. We’ve already seen companies like Peloton take the home workout to a new level with high-tech home equipment and live-streamed classes. However, if you’re looking to turn your home into a gym with minimal fuss, check out the Mirror – an exercise system that uses machine learning to help tailor an exercise programme to suit your needs. The Mirror is just one example of how AI and machine learning is changing the landscape of our daily lives.