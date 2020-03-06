FPS and its Popularity in the Nordics

FPS is now a booming business but Swedes have been successful in this field for a long time. Swedes also played in games at a high level as far back as the 1990s.

Nevertheless, high-level competitive gaming is not a new concept in Sweden – undoubtedly helped by the introduction of fast broadband in the Nordic nation faster than many other nations. The long tradition of competitive gaming in Sweden also ensures there have been plenty of Swedish stars to inspire new generations of aspiring gamers.

It also saves Swedes not having to travel far when they want to see professional gaming in person, the nation has long been an innovator in making esport into a live show.

It’s hard to convince your parents that you should invest hours developing your video gaming skills, but it’s simpler in Sweden thanks to the growing number of gaming courses in higher education institutions.

Even people who have never even touched FPS games enjoy watching them or building something around them. For example, one of the biggest industries around these games is the betting industry of course. Most players and spectators are above the legal age within the country, so it’s a perfect market for these companies. According to locals, as they say beste odds sider or Best odds sites in English are one of the, if not the most populous websites for video game fans. Not only do people get to watch their favorite teams perform, but they get to bet on it as well.

It’s safe to say that FPS is slowly but surely becoming an actual sport in Scandinavia, and there’s very little that can stop it.

All of these things make Sweden one of the best places for gamers, offering them an experience unlike anywhere else. All of Scandinavia is very into FPS games, the games are so popular there that almost every second person will tell you that they have played FPS games at some point in their life. There are many reasons for that. Scandinavia today stands among places where FPS is very popular.

Weather

Weather is among one of the reasons why games are so popular in Sweden and all over Scandinavia. Since it is a very cold region, video games have become one of the few ways to entertain oneself. People mostly prefer to stay at home in the cold winter days and play games with their friends and family rather than going out.

They even have created special tournaments for those who love playing FPS, creating a place where everyone could gather and play their favorite games.

Idols

Many years ago, Swedes had this program called Home-PC (Hem-PC). The program was launched in 1998, and this was giving employees the opportunity to buy or lease a computer tax-free. During this time, Counter-Strike was released, which became hugely popular in the country. This led to the massive popularity of FPS in the whole region.

Since Scandinavians were so invested in the games, they started having tournaments for gamers. These tournaments and events led to having a lot of people who became popular by playing computer games, and very quickly it became something that was considered to be ‘cool’.

Newer generations had the opportunity to have all these experienced people who enjoyed playing FPS games so much. These generations looked at the older generation as idols and were trying to become as good as FPS games the previous generation was. This further popularized the gaming world in the region, and today Scandinavia stands as one of the regions where the FPS games are very popular.

The FPS games became part of the culture in Nordics, the field continues to be very successful even today, and there are many people who are committed to making it even more popular.