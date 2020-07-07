Whether you’re young or old, it’s hard not to like video games.

From the humble grandparent still playing Wii Bowling—God bless their sweet old hearts—to the young 12-year-old downright OWNING someone in Destiny 2 right now, video games have a unique way of connecting us all.

While some love the thrilling storytelling and immersive worlds, others love the social and competitive nature of exciting gameplay and everything in between.

But though there are differences based on gamer and game, one truth runs through every game:

They get tense.

Heck, even happy-go-lucky games like Mario Party have ended friendships. Difficult or competitive games are stressful, and when life deals you stress, it goes does easier with a little bit of CBD—speaking of, have you tried CBD gummies?

If you know nothing about CBD, remember this, unlike THC, it’s non-psychoactive. This means it won’t get you high the same way marijuana does.

However, when you consume CBD through natural means like CBD oil, you still get the benefits of a calmer body and mind from the hemp plants’ inherent chemical properties.

And speaking of a calmer mind, there are a handful of games that come to mind that we could all use a little “stress-relief” to beat.

Here are the top 5 mobile video games to play on CBD.

5. Fortnite

Where Call of Duty meets Minecraft.

Fortnite is an INSANELY popular game right now and don’t ask us why. From worldwide artists like Drake and Travis Scott playing with popular streamers like Ninja—and in one case, Travis Scott doing an in-game concert—Fortnite is its own world within a world at this point.

Combining classic third-person-shooter gameplay with a clever sandbox building mechanic, Fortnite is a fun shooting game that allows users to customize every aspect of their play from their character design, fortresses, and guns.

With an eye to attract gamers of all ages, Fortnite is also known for its attention to Internet culture and memes, often featuring game characters doing popular dances in animated sequences.

Although some have said that Fortnite is on its way out of the gaming sphere, it’s appeal on popular streaming platforms such as Twitch and Mixxer say otherwise.

Download the game today on mobile and get ready for a stress-inducing fight of your life in this delightfully cute battle royale.

4. Call of Duty: Mobile

Moving on from the cute stuff, we’re talking Call of Duty.

Call of Duty has been a brand name triple AAA series for decades now and it’s easy to understand why. The games look great. Their multiplayer functionality is incredible, and their customization system for guns is top-tier.

In short, you can—as I have—throw away a college semester or two exploring the intricacies of this game and climbing the rankings.

If you know anything about FPS gaming, you know that understanding the maps better than your own room is absolutely vital to performing against top-tier players.

And when the slightest flinch when turning a corner can leave you dead, it’s going to build stress. If you want to relax and keep a calmer trigger-finger, this is exactly where CBD shines.

If you’re ready to test your reflexes without the nerves of one of Walter White’s customers, download Call of Duty: Mobile today—and add in an order of CBD gummies while you’re at it.

3. Risk

Okay, I know I’m going to catch some guff for this but I don’t care.

Risk is AMAZING.

Sure, you haven’t spoken to your Dad in five years after your last game but he’s still sending Christmas cards. In the meantime, Risk still continues to be an incredible game of strategy, luck, and fate as you battle one to four other players for global supremacy.

If you’ve ever wanted to be a supervillain—and let’s be frank, you’ve thought of it—Risk is the perfect training ground for getting all those world domination fantasies out of your head.

With that said, Risk is also an infuriating and nerve-wracking experience. One moment you’re on top of the world, the other, and your mom and sister are forming an alliance to take you down.

For those stressful moments, you’ll need a level head (i.e. CBD oil).

And since Risk is now on mobile—and also free—get it today and start plotting your revenge.

2. Knights of the Old Republic

This is an old, old, OLD game but it’s also a masterpiece and no one is going to tell me otherwise.

So, unlike all the so-so, polarizing, or hit-and-miss Star Wars movies—aside from The Emire Strikes Back, of course—Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) might literally be the best Star Wars story ever created.

And I’m not kidding, it’s incredible.

You start off as a random, Joe Everyman, that’s woken up on a ship in the middle of a galactic space battle. You have no idea who you are or why you’re there but you need to escape and defend yourself quickly because you have an empire of enemies looking to track you down and kill you.

Tough right.

The gameplay for KOTOR is pretty great and you can download the game for IOS for the cost of a light lunch—specifically on iPad. There are some tough spots (boss battles and pod racing) see keep that save button close but all and all it’s one of the best explorations of the Star Wars universe you can find.

And a dash of CBD never hurts.

1. Team Fight Tactics

There’s a reason this title is number one on the list:

It’s INCREDIBLE.

Team Fight Tactics is simple, addicting, and infuriating all at once. In more or less a turn-based strategy game, you can buy and sell “champions” (think of them as game pieces) that will attack their enemies until a victor is declared—you’re actively playing 7 other players in a round-robin style deathmatch.

Split into rounds, new and stronger champions are released into the “buying market” to allow you to customize and create the best team possible to take down your enemies.

But here’s where it gets frustrating.

Anyone who’s played Team Fight Tactics has known the highs of riding at the top of the rankings before slowly falling to the bottom as stronger teams and combinations spring from your opponents.

It’s demoralizing, to say the least.

As a result, when you download Team Fight Tactics, and you’re nearly ready to throw your phone out the window, take a deep breath, and have a CBD gummy.

Your phone will thank you.