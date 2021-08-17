Most Popular Online Games of 2021

Meta: Since the launch of mobile phones, mobile gaming has taken off. Here are some of the current trending games in the industry for 2021.

There is an endless stream of online games available to gamers. With multiple genres in the industry, there is something for everyone. Whether it’s card games or battle royale, you’ll find something to suit your wants.

Gaming consoles such as Nintendo, Playstations, Xboxes, and PC, which we have all played at home, are among the most popular means of playing games. But a recent study shows that online gaming is the next big business and the future of gaming. This article examines the top games to have been released in 2021 so far.

PUBG

PUBG is the most realistic online battle of the Royal game and the most popular online game globally. This game is so unpredictable because players will never experience two matches that are the same, thus fueling the obsession with this game.

It’s a player versus player game in which up to one hundred players fight in a royal battle. Best described as a big last man standing deathmatch where players must fight to remain alive until the game comes to a grizzly end.

Players can choose to join a match solo, duo, or up to four with a small team. The surviving player or team wins the game. You can play on a computer or a mobile phone. Although prohibited in India, its mobile version is the victim of a ban as developers promote the “Battlegrounds Mobile India” game for Indian players.

The game was created by the PUBG corporation and launched worldwide in 2016, and released in 2018. The mobile version currently has over 400 million active players.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free royal battle game created and produced by Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment. It is the fourth addition to the season and is a multiplayer game with up to 20 squads landing on an island to search for weapons to fight against other game players or teams.

To prevent being killed by the shrinking perimeter circle, every player must keep moving throughout the game. The last team standing wins the entire game. Apex Legends is the same science-fiction world as Titanfall and Titanfall 2 of Respawn Entertainment. In the first month of its release, Apex Legends received 50 million players. The game will soon be available for gamers to enjoy on their mobile phones.

The Game – League of Legends

League of Legends (LoL) is an online arena game with several players. It’s over 12 years old, but it’s still one of the most popular online games because of its excellent mode selection, superb visuals, and excitement on every level and in every game.

Teams work together to achieve victory in this game by destroying the core structure (called the Nexus) of the enemy team’s base protected by defensive structures called towers. This Riot Games development was released in 2009 and currently has around 67 million active players worldwide.

Fortnite Battle Royale

There is no shortage of 100 player battle royal games, but Fortnite Battle Royale presents impressive vivid colors and a unique free-form construction system despite being one of many in a crowded genre.

Fortnite Battle Royale (FBR) is a free-to-play battle royale multiplayer online video game that has around 5 million players playing at any given time. Among the top online players, it may be the most popular game right now.

One of the main highlights and points of attraction with this game is the building element in the game, which allows players to build walls, obstacles, or other structures from the collected resources.

Produced by Respawn Entertainment in 2017, Fortnite has established a 125 million active user base in only four years, which is praiseworthy.

Minecraft

Mojang developed and published the single best-selling video game of all time. It’s a 3D sandbox game with no specific goal and allows users to do whatever they want. It offers first-person and third-person viewpoints while playing.

It also allows users to create more complex systems through electrical circuits and logic gates. Five different game modes are involved: Survival, Creative, Hardcore, Adventure, and Spectator. In 2011 developers over at the Mojang Developer Company developed the game, and it currently has 91 million active online players worldwide.

DOTA 2

DOTA 2 is a product of the Blizzard Entertainment organization and is the next sequel to Defense of Ancients. Two teams of five players make up each DOTA 2 online campaign. However, the role of the game is for teams to defend their “Hero” within their base camp. The rules of playing and power are different, and each “Hero” has a unique DOTA 2 play.

Playing DOTA 2 is a popular choice and featured at most competitions and clubs from around the world. Valve Corporation developed this game in 2015 and has since seen over 5 million active players.

With so many games out there falling under every genre imaginable, there’s something for everyone. 2021 saw a surge in the number of players online, and as a result, game developers have stepped up their games. We’re super excited to see what they come up with next.