PS5: What We Know So Far

It’s time to leave the dust on your PS4 and your PS4 in the dust, now that Sony has finally begun lifting the lid under which their next-gen console awaits its release. The PlayStation 5 has been confirmed and will see the stores and its consumers in the holidays of 2020. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about this new next-gen PlayStation.

Release Date

We should see the release of Sony’s next-gen console in the Christmas of 2020, followed by many confirmed game releases like Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 in 2021.

Looks

If anything, it’s going to be very different from the PS5 DevKit images leaked and has been circulating the internet. If we know Sony, the design is going to be stylish but standard, that’s closer to the original PS4.

Price

Analyzing the specifications can help give us an estimate of how much the PS5 might cost, but it would also depend on what accessories the console comes with.

One thing’s for sure; the 2020 release has been chosen to keep the console price down, so looking at what price the original PS4 was released, the price could be in $399-$499 range.

Backward Compatibility

While it’s confirmed that the new PS5 will have backward compatibility with most of the PS4 titles, it’s most certainly not going to support the legacy platforms.

Games like the Doom classic, which is considered to be one of the best console ports to be ever made, have proved how well the legacy games can be ported to newer gen consoles and is the only way in which we’ll get to play them on PS5.

Game Library

We don’t know if the PS5 game library will get upgraded from the existing PS4’s vast library or not. If such an update happens, only time will tell if you’ll have to pay to get your PS4 games transferred to your brand new PS5, which would be unfair to the digital-copy owners. You will have to hold on to your disks at least until we get a confirmation on this.

DualShock 5

Are we? Of course, we’re getting a new controller!

Sony is developing a new controller for their next-gen console. When the DualShock 4 was released, with its touchpad, gesture and motion sensor and the LED light, it opened doors to new possibilities and opportunities that got utilized into innovative game mechanics, controls and experiences, whether it be you hiding, staying still without moving in Until Dawn, or it be your depleting health, changing the color that lit your darkroom in The Last of Us.

We will have to wait and see what new features will the DualShock 5 bring and make our gaming experiences more immersive than ever.

Ray Tracing

One of the most powerful hardware features that PS5 would feature is Ray Tracing. One search on the internet will make you appreciate the importance of real-time Ray Tracing in gaming. The games are going to look far more realistic and beautiful on top of the pre-existing top-notch renders that the games are going to ship with.

Final Thoughts

It’s hard to imagine the beast that the PS4 is and with what it has been capable of so far, has already become a current-gen console. All of this info on the new PS5 sounds good on paper, but it’s going to be a hell of a ride when we get to see the next-gen in pixels (rather than in motion). We will also get to see things not just in motion but also while responding to the motion, with the PSVR support, which the PS5 will most likely have.