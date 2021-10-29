Quick Leveling Guide in World of Warcraft

How to speed up leveling from 1 to 50 level in World of Warcraft

When creating a new character in World of Warcraft, players devote a lot of time to the leveling route, because it depends on how quickly you can get to the current content. Regardless of the class and specialization, the locations remain the same, but in order for the process to be optimally comfortable, it is recommended to pay attention to the following features.

Preparation for boosting

If this is not your first rodeo, make sure to send gold, food and drinks, gear and other useful stuff to your new alt. This will allow you not to be distracted by the constant chase for loot.

The next step is to install the Azeroth Auto Pilot addon, which allows you to quickly accept and submit quests from NPCs. If you do not want to click on the mouse several times, read long dialogues, then this addon will simplify the task. He also acts as a good navigator on the map, showing the necessary objects.

World of Warcraft has 12 playable classes that differ in fighting style and abilities. Six of them are able to fill in the role of a tank, five more have skills to heal allies. It is very difficult to boost all the characters in a short period of time, but if you want to try the gameplay for each of them, we recommend using the PVP boost service in order not to waste your time on a long character boosting, entrust this business to a professional who knows fast ways lwling. Upon completion of the work, you will receive a boosted character with all skills, ready for high-level content.

If you are playing for a class with specializations of a tank, a healer and a damage dealer, it is recommended to level up in a DPS spec in order to kill mobs faster, unless you are planning on leveling through dungeons. In talents, it is best to choose skills for maximum AOE. After that, boosting begins, where you need to choose a location for the initial passage.

Leveling from 1 to 15

Here you can go in two ways – the Isle of Exiles or the starting location tied to the character’s race. It is better to choose the first option, since boosting to level 10 is more comfortable here. NPCs with quests and mobs that need to be killed are located close to each other. After reaching the tenth level, you can go directly to Chromie and choose a temporary branch with further quests, but if this is your first character, you will have to swing in the Battle for Azeroth add-on.

Leveling up from 15 to 30

Once in the capital of your faction (Orgrimmar, Stormwind), head to Chromie to activate the Cataclysm timeline. Fly through the teleport to the Undercity, and from there to Serebryany Bor. The quest chain in this location passes very quickly, and there are also many rare opponents for which they give more experience.

Leveling up from 30 to 40

After completing the quest chain in Silverpine Forest, you will be taken to Hillsbrad Foothills. This location is similar to the previous one, it has a convenient location of quests and mobs for killing. Many rare foes can be found in Arathi Highlands that can be killed alone and bring a lot of experience.

Leveling from 40 to 45

Return to the capital and pick up the Warlords of Dreanor expansion from Chromie. Now you need to go through the portal to the home planet of the Orcs and Draenei. Complete story quests in Gorgrond location until you receive the task “Your base, your choice.” Having built a fighting arena in your garrison, you can arrange gladiatorial battles and receive items for additional experience.

Ranking 45 to 50 (48)

After Gorgrond, you can go to the Spiers of Arak, completing storyline and side quests along the way. Leveling up in this location is the final stage before you head to Icecrown Citadel and the Shadowlands expansion. Also, do not forget to register in random dungeons in order to receive additional EXP.