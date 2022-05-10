Review of Supreme Slot — Immortal Romance

The Microgaming company has produced hundreds of impressive slot machines over the years. Immortal Romance is one of its most successful and popular games. Fantastic story, advanced graphics, design, great bonus rounds – all this is claimed by users as soon as they launch the slot on a PC or mobile device.

Inner tech characteristics of Immortal Romance

All the online slots NZ have a built-in program that determines its functionality, chances for the player, and other game parameters. Speaking of Immortal Romance, everything looks like this:

The frequency of the bonus loss is approximately every 160 spins

Immortal Romance RTP level: over 96.86%

The frequency of launching bonus free games is 0.63%

The probability of a hit (any win) is 31.35%

The winning ratio is 73% in the main game and 27% in the bonus

The maximum win during the test round is 1,485 bids

Average winnings from prize money – 41x

The volatility coefficient is 9.02 out of 20 (the average level)

The variance of winnings is average

What is the story about

Immortal Romance is not only a slot with a high level of RTP, where you can earn money in a short time. It is also a beautiful love story between an ordinary girl and a vampire. Although its theme is not new and has often been played out in various literary works and movies, the Immortal Romance story has many fans. The whole game plot is literally saturated with mysticism, magical events, and unique characters.

Design features

The Immortal Romance slot machine is made in gloomy, dark colors. Black, red, and gold colors dominate here. All the slot machine characters have an unambiguous drawing, and players feel that they are on the other side of the screen.

The main functions of the slot are presented on the game panel at the top. To start the game, the user only needs to choose a paid or free mode, place a bet on the line, and press Spin.

Slot mechanics

Immortal Romance consists of five reels and thirty paylines. Therefore, the bid per a spin can vary slightly: from thirty cents to six dollars. Besides, the player will meet standard special symbols on the screen during the round and take part in bonus games.

To win the game, the user collects winning combos on the lines. They are formed from three (for Scatter – two) or more identical symbols standing anywhere on adjacent reels, starting from the first one on the left.

Immortal Romance online slot is a game with high volatility, so players can count on decent payouts.

Valuable Symbols

What symbols and icons are presented in this slot machine, and how much can they bring to the player? Here are the most popular symbols:

The magic door handle is a Scatter icon. If two or more of these images appear on the playing field, 300, 600, 6000, and 60,000 coins will be delivered to the account.

The coin with the Immortal Romance name completes the winning combinations, as it works as a replacement symbol in the game. It does not apply only to the Scatter.

Vampires Sarah and Michael bring winnings, the amount of which never exceeds 5000 coins. Other slot characters are able to reward the gambler with low payouts.

The Lock and the Manuscript will return up to 3000 game coins.

Playing cards bring the most insufficient rewards (up to 1500 coins).

Wild and Scatter

The slot machine provides gamblers with special symbols. A player can replace any other image using Wild except the Scatter one. The Wild symbol helps gamblers to collect a winning combo. The Scatter (the slot logo) can come anywhere and become a reason to receive a high. There must be at least two such symbols on the reels for this.

Free Spins

Also, while playing in the slot from the Microgaming company, the user can access free spin rounds. These are four types of free prize sessions:

Number 1: Amber

The player gets ten free spins, during which all winnings received during the game will increase five times! In addition, the loss of three Scatters in the bonus mode adds another ten rounds.

Number 2: Troy

That bonus round brings players 15 free spins, during which the “Vampire Bats” feature will be launched. Some symbols can randomly turn into 2X or 3X multipliers thanks to that function. The maximum Immortal Romance multiplier is 6X.

Number 3: Michael

Another type of free Spin round is the 20 free spin deal. “Rolling Reels” is used as an extra function. An impressive type of bonus, although it is not as popular among players as the first two offers.

Number 4: Sarah

To choose that bonus, the casino client will have to spin the reels for a decent amount of time, but it’s worth it! As a result, the player will receive 25 free games on balance.