This Pinoy Video Game is Getting the Hype: The Wonders of Until Then

Slice of Life is no stranger to indie titles. Night in The Woods and A Space For the Unbound are some of them. However, a slice of life requires a specific type of mindset to get into. We were lucky enough to get into Until Then – to fulfil the slice-of-life thirst I needed from games.
Until Then (the game) takes place in the Philippines, but the game gives no direct setting. Some bits and pieces make a piece together that you are within Manila, the nation’s capital, which has both luxurious and slum areas. The story of Until Then is relatable – because it’s set in high school.
Well, let’s cut to the chase! We’ll talk about Until Then, the game getting hype from various streamers!
Story
Story-wise, Until Then excels at storytelling, although it has its faults. However, the twist is that there is a supernatural mystery that compliments and colors the high school shenanigans in the plot.
There’s something entirely wrong in the world, with the storytelling cues hitting this nail quite hard: strong and deadly earthquakes rammed emergency services and rising deadly illnesses. At the same time, Mark has flashbacks and hallucinations, which suggest his current timeline is mixed up with another.
There are acquaintances in the school setting who fade into the background. Until then, it effectively captures the fleeting acquaintances of school (well, to be honest). When it comes to in-game immersion, Until Then is effective; critical characters like Louise and Cathy remain, and you will organically develop relationships through authentic interactions.
The story moves leisurely with minigames, but they give the characters more depth. Mark is relatable and rough but never painted out to be wrong.
Art and Immersion
The art is lovely—better than average for the medium. It has richly detailed pixel art and particularly expressive animations with three-dimensional spaces. The visuals are great.
Overall, they reject the cynicism teen dramas often romanticize – which is excellent and oddly fits the visual novel’s themes.
Gameplay
There needs to be more to talk about in the gameplay. The narrative is an adventure that requires a lot of sidescrolling and is relatively mundane. There’s plenty of walking, interactions, and immersion from one side to another, but only a little point-and-click puzzle solving.
The path to walking around and talking to people during and whenever you go from Points A and B could be more exciting. However, the game does like to jazz the gameplay up with minigames and cringe content, like having to button up Mark’s shirt by dragging the button over to the hole to fasten it or playing with the change at the MRT (this is what the subway in the Philippines is called). There’s also a game where you have to skewer the meat just right, making for a cushion from the action.
Wrapping Up
Until Then deserves the hype because of its depiction of the Filipino experience. It does an excellent job of depicting the life of a Filipino teenager. On its own merits, it holds up well. The visuals are lovely, and the dialogue is excellent. It also effectively captures the nature of being a teenager.