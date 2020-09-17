What Are the Best Types of Video Games for 18+ Players?

Our taste in video games inevitably changes as we transition into adulthood, so what we used to enjoy as kids no longer provides us with the same level of satisfaction. Fortunately, there are plenty of video games out there that are designed for 18+ audiences. Not only are these sufficiently entertaining for adults but also provide a much-needed escape from the pressures of real life. If you need some recommendations, then look no further than this article. We’ve compiled a list of all the best types of video games for 18+ players, so keep reading to find out what they are.

Horror

Video games in the horror genre are pretty much exclusively in the 18+ section and for a very good reason – they are absolutely harrowing. From the visceral gore and gratuitous violence to the nihilist themes and disturbing storylines, you definitely aren’t ready to appreciate these types of video games until you reach adulthood. But once you do grow old enough for them, you’re bound to fall in love with horror games. They are utterly immersive, transporting you from your world of offices and paperwork to a gruesome caricature of reality. Horror games tend to operate on a primal, metaphorical level. They give you the chance to cathartically and symbolically slay the demons that plague your everyday life. Video games like Silent Hill and Outlast exemplify the horror genre, being both blood-soaked and bone-chilling.

iGaming

If you want the chance to win real money whilst also having fun, then you might enjoy the selection of video games that online casinos have on offer. This is generally referred to as iGaming. After staking a bet, players can spin the reels on a virtual slot machine and see if they are lucky enough to land a pay-line. This would then reward them with a pay-out of money. For those who are nostalgic fans of retro gaming, you’ll probably enjoy slot machines, as their graphics are usually call-backs to the vintage arcades of the 1970s. Have a look at some of the best USA online casinos if you fancy trying your luck on the reels.

First-Person Shooter

Once again, what classifies a first-person shooter video game as 18+ is the carnage and bloodshed involved in playing them. However, first-person shooters aren’t graphic to scare audiences or glorify violence, but instead to add a sense of gritty realism to the gaming experience. Most of these video games are set during wartime and don’t want to spare players the bloody detail. By using realistic graphics and storylines, first-person shooter video games are incredibly immersive, making the stakes feel higher so adult gamers genuinely get a rush of adrenaline when playing them. Some examples of the most popular first-person shooter games include the Call of Duty and Wolfenstein franchises.

Survival Games

Video games that fall into the survival genre are also perfect for more adult audiences. This genre strips everything back to the basics. Players have to learn how to survive in harsh environments with limited resources and put their crafting skills to the test. Let’s not forget about the enemies around every corner, from gruesome zombies to feral animals. There’s something refreshing about the simplicity of survival games. They get your heart pumping a decent amount and their photo-realistic environments are awe-inspiring. For players who want to feel closer to nature and the basics of being human, survival games are perfect.

These are our top picks for video game genres that are designed for 18+ audiences. What do you make of our list? Is there anything you would like to add?