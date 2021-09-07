The Best Robotic Pool Cleaners of 2021：AIPURY1500 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Getting the pool cleaned is an all-day sometimes an all weekend task, thanks to technological advancements we dont have to do everything, and even for a Robotic Pool cleaner, there are plenty of options. The winner from all these options in our opinion is Aiper Smart. It has everything you need to maintain the cleanliness of your pool. Let’s get into its details. The product we are discussing is AIPURY1500 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner.

What is Aiper Smart’s AIPURY1500

Aiper Smart’s AIPURY1500 is a four-wheeled, quaint little robot, that is self-sufficient and is powered by a battery. The main function of our little friendly robot is to use suction and get rid of dirt, leaves, and litter at the bottom of the pool and also from its walls.

Features

It is cordless

Gyroscopic Navigation

The filter helps you eliminate hair, bugs, leaves, and litter.

Efficient Wall climbing function available

Robust suction and incredibly capable cleaning

No extra hoses or booster pumps

Great battery life 90 minutes of continuous cleaning due to the large 8600mAh Battery

Specifically designed for in-ground and above swimming pools, the maxim area covered is 1614 sq/ft.

Comes with a two-year warranty that guarantees quality

Size Specifications

19 x 17 x 12.25 inches

23.5 pounds

Unboxing AIPURY1500 Pool Cleaner

It will have AIPURY1500 Pool Cleaner, an instructional manual, a wall charger as well as a Pole Hook attachment that is used to take the robot out from the pool when it’s done cleaning.

AIPURY1500 Pool Cleaner Experience

This product comes well packed, once you unpack it the robot would ideally require a few hours to get used to its batteries which would then last it for 90 minutes. It has a LED indicator that would alert you that it’s charged by changing from red to green. It has a rubber blank that is connected to the robot with a small tether and it’s used to keep, the socket dry. There is also a slot in the power switch to disable the power switch loosening during use it locks the plug. Operation wise it’s quite easy to use, lets discuss some amazing features of this in detail.

Max Surface Cleaning

This comes with double PVC brushes, they are used for actively scrubbing the surface of your pool and also make sure to clean the pool’s lining. With two brushes that are efficient enough to not let any dirt or debris get stuck on them, and by proxy they leave out no dirt or debris on the floor of your pool as well. It cleans the surface smooth, the surfaces that it cleans like a pro are concrete, pebble, stone, vinyl as well as other surfaces. The best part is that the brushes dont deter in quality even after cleaning these difficult surfaces.

Robust Filtration Speed

The powerful brushes can scrub all the debris away thanks to the high pressured suction. Due to the suction, it can clean the pool quite easily and quite quickly. This coupled with the wall climbing function gives you a crystal clear finish on your pool. It’s a testament to the brand itself since from its last product this one has radically improved its suction level, which is why it’s one of the best robotic Pool Cleaners of 2021.

Cordless Design

One of the coolest features that this little robot has is the cordless design, ever since Aiper has started with cordless designs, it has been quite popular with pool owners. You dont need to worry about its charging point being ruined as that is protected quite well. The cordless design also helps with the overall mobility of the product.

150m/1614 square/feet Reach

Like we discussed before this device offers uninterrupted 90-minute cleaning while covering at least 150m with just a single charge, it is plenty of areas covered in such a small time. Most Home pools can be cleaned pretty easily by this. Since the product has done so well in the past and is quite affordable users sometimes buy multiple Aipers to keep their in-ground pools clean,

Sleek Design

The efficiency of AIPER is that you dont have to worry about controlling and navigating the device through a controller. You just have to put the device in the pool, it will do its job. It’s lightweight and looks quite stylish.

Low-Battery Awareness

You dont have to worry about its batteries running out. It is a smart device that comes with low battery awareness. So when it runs out of battery, it gently stops along with with the pool so that you can take it out. The owner of AIPER can then fetch it out and recharge it.

Cleans Pool Floors & Walls

The best part is that it not only cleans the floor but also the walls, its high-tech design enables it to also scrub the walls of the pool, it is one of the most advanced pool cleaners that there is.

Running Route

The running route of Aiper Smart’s AIPURY1500 is quite amazing, it does it in three steps.

Step 1- It scans the pool through its incredible Gyroscopic Navigation

Step 2- It scrubs the walls

Step 3- Finally it cleans the floor

Other Impressive Features

Its other impressive features are the powerful motor that enables it to clean the pool so smoothly and a large filter basket that can collect an ample amount of debris and dirt in it. It also cleans the steps and waterline of the pool.

Conclusion

The incredible features like effective suction, battery awareness as well as its ability to clean walls and steps of the pool makes it the best robotic pool cleaner of 2021. The cordless sleek design of this friendly little robot also makes it stand out from other pool cleaners that there are. The battery life is also quite amazing. It has Gyroscopic Navigation and Double PVC brushes make this purchase an investment. If you want your pool cleaned out in a hassle-free, time-saving way then this product is a must-have.