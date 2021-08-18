Cat Breed Info: What You Need To Know About The British Shorthair

There is absolutely no way that you haven’t heard about the British Shorthair cat yet, especially if you have been a feline enthusiast for a long time. This is one of the most popular breeds out there and it is actually a source of enormous pride in the UK, where they are perceived as somewhat of a national treasure. While they might have originated in the UK, today they are quite known and popular all over the world and you can find them basically in every single country in the world. Click this to get a better idea about this specific breed.

When planning to get this animal as a pet, you will definitely have to learn quite a lot of important things about it. Caring for a British Shorthair might not be complicated, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t get adequately informed before adopting this animal. It is your responsibility to make sure that your pet has everything it needs in order to stay both healthy and perfectly happy in its environment. If you fail to take care of it, you will probably end up with an unhealthy and even anxious animal, which is certainly not what you want.

Although the British Shorthair is generally extremely healthy, you still need to take perfect care of its overall health and take it to regular vet checkups and appointments. In addition to that, you also need to learn quite a lot of things about this breed if you wish to take perfect care of it. So, my suggestion is for you to start learning right away and I will provide you with some of the facts that you need to know below. Let’s start.

They Are Calm & Kind

One of the things that people are generally curious about when word goes of British Shorthair felines is their general personality. To put it simply, people want to know if these cats are energetic and playful, or if they are a bit on a calmer side. Additionally, they also want to know if they are suitable for families and if they tend to be aggressive towards children or human beings in general.

If these are the questions that you have, then you should learn a bit more about british shorthair personality and you will get the answers to all of those questions. Of course, I will also answer them for you, albeit in a bit shorter way. Basically, these felines are actually quite calm and not as energetic as certain other breeds, which makes them the perfect family pet. Speaking of family, there’s absolutely no need to think that these animals will be aggressive towards children or other humans because they are rather kind and friendly.

They Can Live With Other Animals

In case you have other pets, you are probably wondering whether British Shorthairs can actually live with other animals without getting into fights and being jealous. It is rather important for all your pets to get along, because they can get in a lot of trouble if they don’t. Now, some playful and loving fights are perfectly fine, but you have to pay attention to those in the beginning, so as to ensure that those playful matches don’t turn into something more serious.

If this is what you are worried about, then you should definitely get the British Shorthair, because their calm and kind nature makes them friendly towards your other pets. Of course, this will also depend on the overall personality of your other pets. As for the British Shorthair, though, the simple fact is that you don’t need to be concerned about their relationship with other animals, because they are kind and loving by nature.

They Don’t Like Being Held Too Much

Even though they are kind and loving, British Shorthairs do tend to have a sort of grumpy personality when it comes to petting them and holding them. To cut to the chase, these animals don’t really enjoy being held, meaning that you shouldn’t try and force that on them and that you should teach your kids if you have any, how to behave when around these cats. Of course, they will have episodes of coming to your lap and demanding cuddles, but the point is that they like to do this on their own terms and at their own convenience. So, don’t force it on them.

Here’s a profile on these animals that will help you understand them better: https://www.thesprucepets.com/learn-all-about-the-british-shorthair-cat-4705418

They Do Have Some Health Issues You Should Worry About

As I have mentioned above, this breed is generally quite healthy. Yet, there are some health problems that they are susceptible to and that you need to be on the lookout for. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a heart disease, is one of those problems. Additionally, they can also develop kidney diseases. As long as you take them to the vet regularly, though, you won’t have anything to worry about.

They Are A Great Choice For First-Time Owners

If you have never had a cat before and you are now thinking of getting one, then the British Shorthairs could be the perfect choice for you. It generally isn’t needy at all, it doesn’t require a lot of exercises and grooming it is rather easy. Plus, the fact that they are friendly and kind-natured also speaks in their favor.