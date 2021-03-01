Contest Alert! Win a Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X

Today’s latest contest alert brings you something that you won’t be able to resist at all, no matter how much you try. If you are a gamer, then hold on to your chairs tightly because this time the prize that we are giving away is a Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X!

The Ryzen Wolverine V2 Gaming Controller is a boon for dedicated heavy gamers who spend hours playing video games. It boasts of a natural, ergonomic design with non-slip L-shaped handgrips made of rubber and an improved contoured design which allows great precision with an easy grip. The sleek, streamlined build is quite the refreshing break from the regular bulky controllers that are widely available, and it is a great choice for competitive gaming as well.

Now, coming to the technical features, the high-end gaming controller sports the Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and Razer Mecha-Tactile D-Pad which provide high speed, super responsive action, and durability for a 3 million tap life cycle. The actuation distance is also reduced to 0.65mm which is almost 35% less than that of the average controller. The controller is super accurate, has fast responses, and is perfect for unleashing the ultimate gamer within you.

For connectivity, there is a 9.8 ft / 3m cable equipped with strain relief. To add to this is also another nifty feature— you can remap the buttons, and store profile information through a separate app as well. Additionally, it allows you to connect your headset directly into the controller instead of into the console or PC.

Here is a list of some of the controller’s main features:

· Ergonomic design for better control

· 3.5mm Analog Audio Port

· Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and D-Pad

· Remappable Front-Facing Multiple Function Buttons

· Hair Trigger Mode with Trigger Stop-Switches

· Compatible with Xbox Series X and Windows 10 (and above)

Now that we have your attention, let’s move on to the main attraction of the announcement: How to win the contest!

The participation process is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is scroll down below and fill up the form with the requisite details to send in your first entry into the competition. This contest duration is from the 1st of March 2021 till the 30th of April, 2021— that is, two whole months for you to send in as many entries as possible to improve your chances of you winning!

Do keep in mind that only a single entry is allowed every day from a user with the same email address. Multiple entries from a single email on one day will be counted as one entry only. So, make sure to fill the form once every day to tilt the odds in your favor!

If the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X is something that you have wanted in your setup for the longest time, then don’t keep waiting! Send us your first entry stat!