Contest Alert! Win a WD Black D50 Thunderbolt 3 Game Dock

Today’s contest alert brings you something that you won’t be able to resist at all. If you are an avid gamer who has always wanted a state-of-the-art setup, then you’re going to want to take part, because the prize that we giving away this time is a stunning WD_Black D50 NVMe SSD Game Dock!

The Western Digital gaming dock features a state-of-the-art TB3 docking system that is bound to amaze dedicated heavy gamers who have an extensive home gaming setup. Additionally, this dock has an in-built SSD which makes your laptop all the more powerful for any type of gaming because the multi-port capability allows you to connect different types of accessories.

For those who don’t know how a gaming dock can boost their gaming experience, read on! Usually, laptops only have a couple of USB ports and one HDMI port that limit gamers greatly. Using a docking station, on the other hand, means that additional ports are available for use— you can plug in an extra display monitor and peripherals like keyboards, mouses, webcams, and headsets— all into a single unit, thus cutting down on setup time and amping up connectivity!

Other aspects that docks help with are speed and space, which are essential while gaming. The WD D50 offers insanely high-speed data transfers and the NVMe performance storage reaches a read speed of up to 3000MB/s read speed and write speed of 2500MB/s. Armed with the 2TB storage that can hold up to 50 games at a time, you will have quite the gaming station on your hands.

To add to this is also another nifty feature— it allows you to monitor the health stats of your laptop to ensure that you get the best performance possible from your setup when gaming is on.

Now, coming to the aesthetic appeal of this absolute monster of a gaming dock. With all the punches it packs, you would expect the gadget to be bulky and ugly, but the WD D50 impresses on this front as well! It features a sleek, compact, and streamlined design and the black color makes it look even cooler.

Additionally, the Western Digital dock also has a customizable RGB lighting system that gives you the option to choose between 13 unique LED light patterns in a wide array of colors.

Here are the specifications:

· Thunderbolt 3 interface with SSD Technology

· Fast NVMe Performance

· 2TB Storage

· RGB lighting

· Compatible with Windows and Mac OS

Now that your interest has been piqued already, let’s move on to the important stuff that you have been waiting for since the beginning: How to win the contest!

The process for participating is pretty simple. All you need to do is scroll down below and fill in the details required in the form to log in your entry into the competition. This contest will begin on the 1st of March 2021, and end on the 30th of April, 2021— which is two whole months for you to send in as many entries as possible to improve the chances of you winning the grand prize!

However, you must keep in mind that that only one entry is accepted per day from a user with the same email address— multiple entries from a single email on one day will be counted as a single entry. So make sure to fill the form once every day to tilt the odds in your favor!

If the WD Black D50 Thunderbolt 3 Game Dock is something that you have set your heart upon, then what are you waiting for! Send us your first entry right away!