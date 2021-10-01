Contest Alert! Enter the Contest and Stand a Chance to Win Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55

Are you planning to switch to a new and better gaming laptop? Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 gaming laptop is the best one available right now. Gaming is more fun if the laptop is a dedicated gaming device with all the functions made specifically for gamers. Save yourself the trouble of buying a new laptop by entering our contest to win this beauty. You don’t want to miss this golden opportunity!

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 was launched earlier in 2021 and has quickly become a favorite for many gamers. It is a powerful machine that is designed to make your gaming more enjoyable and advanced. It has a powerful system that is perfect for heavy-duty gaming. Acer has done a fantastic job of combining all the good things into one device. It is power-packed with 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and is competitively priced.

The power comes from GeForce RTX 3050, Nvidia’s latest GPU which can handle all sorts of games. It is powered with Ray Tracing Cores, and Tensor Cores. Direct X 12 is supported with these multiprocessors to give you the best gaming experience. The internal specs are also in tandem with the core, and comes with an 8 GB DDR4 memory. This gaming laptop works really well giving you an edge online with Ethernet E2600 and Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and lets you control your game.

Continuous heavy gaming means heating out the battery, right? Wrong! This laptop has Acer CoolBoost technology that will accelerate the speed of the fan by 10% and 9% cooling of CPU. Because of this cooling system, it also increases the overall thermal performance up to 25% which results in comfortable gaming. Another feature that works seamlessly is the NitroSense UI that can help you see your laptop’s temperature, speed of the fan, how well it loads, power, and a lot more with the keyboard button that is dedicated to this.

The laptop gives you flawless visuals that are essential for any gaming laptop. What fun is it if your gaming visuals aren’t crisp enough, aren’t they? The 15.6” widescreen gives you full HD quality details. It has a LED-backlit IPS with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. And a refresh rate of 144Hz with an aspect ratio of 16:9 makes playing games more bright and enthralling. The addition of Alexa to the Acer Nitro 5 is exciting. You can ask Alexa to play your favorite music while you play without disturbing your gameplay or set reminders and make appointments.

