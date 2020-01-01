Enter Now and Win Yourself a Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

One of the greatest accessories of any gaming setup is the keyboard. Recently, our gaming senses have been ablaze with the top class keyboards being introduced. We had to include one of these amazing additions in our giveaway.

Here’s the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that we want you guys to have a chance to win. It comes with 6x programmable macro keys, USB passthrough, and media controls. It is tactile and quiet and has an RGB LED Backlit

It is one of the experience-enhancing gaming keyboards out there. It will add to your gaming setup and your happy gamer feelings will be thankful for the addition and at the same time, it will let you experience how far the gaming world has come with support to the modern games.

For you to have that experience, we are giving you a chance to win one of the most wonderful gaming keyboards out there, the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

All you have to do to win this epic piece of art for a keyboard is simply enter the competition below and wait for your name to be announced. That’s it. That’s how simple it is. First, let’s take a look at some of the features that make this gaming keyboard such a highly prized device.

The Build Quality: This keyboard is made from the aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame. The design is engineered to withstand a lifetime of gaming. It is lightweight and has rugged durability, which is all necessary for a keyboard that's going to see a lot of action. So, this is definitely built to withstand the aggressive clicks from a serious gamer.





Profile Storage: It comes with 8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback. This allows access up to three stored profiles on the go, and it is independent of external software.





Dynamic Multicolor per-key backlighting with Light Edge: What makes this keyboard more fun is that you can adjust each key's color and illumination level in addition to 19 zones on the top edge light bar for sophisticated and dramatic animations.





The Mechanical Switches: They are 100% CHERRY MX Brown RGB mechanical key switches, which provide light tactile feedback for fast performance and precise timing with less distraction.





Programmable Keys: It has 6 programmable G keys for in-game macros. You can assign single keystrokes or complex multi-key combos to any of the 6 dedicated macro keys.





Wrist Rest: Playing for long hours can do a number on your wrists. So, this keyboard comes with wrist rest, which is detachable, dual-sided, and is designed with a soft-touch finish.





Playing for long hours can do a number on your wrists. So, this keyboard comes with wrist rest, which is detachable, dual-sided, and is designed with a soft-touch finish. The Software: CORSAIR iCUE software enables vivid dynamic lighting control, sophisticated macro programming and full-system lighting synchronization across compatible CORSAIR peripherals, coolers, fans and more.

Now that you know what to expect with this awesome gaming keyboard, let’s see what you need to do to win it. Luckily for you, entering this competition is a breeze. You simply have to fill out your details in the fields at the bottom of the page and then send it in. The competition begins on January 1st, 2020 and ends on February 29th, 2020.

You can apply for this contest as many times as you want. However, if you like to send in more than one entry each day, you need to use a separate email address. This competition is only open to those above the age of thirteen. Good luck!