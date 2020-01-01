Enter Now and Win Yourself a OnePlus 7T Pro

Since its release, OnePlus has been taking the world by storm. It has quickly become one of the popular brands out there. The superior quality at an affordable price didn’t take much time to make this brand a household name.

Since the announcement about the release of OnePlus 7T Pro, we have had our eyes out for this. We thought this was the perfect opportunity to introduce you guys to one of the best models out in the market at the moment.

If you have wanted to get yourself one of these beauts, then now is your chance. You can win a OnePlus 7T Pro, which is dual sim, comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You get the choice of a black version and an orange version if you want to go bold. How cool is that? This particular one is the Mclaren Edition. So, how can you win it?

All you have to do is simply enter the competition below and wait for your name to be announced. That’s it. That’s how simple it is. First, let’s take a look at some of the features that make this phone a highly prized device.

Display: This phone features a 6.67-inch 90Hz Fluid Display that is Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, Octa-core, 2.96 GHz.





4085mAh battery, 30W Warp Charge 30T (5V/6A) Other Cool Features: Night Mode 2.0, Haptic Vibration, 10-layer Liquid Cooling System

Now that you know what to expect with this awesome OnePlus 7T Pro, let’s see what you need to do to win it. Luckily for you, entering this competition is a breeze. You simply have to fill out your details in the fields at the bottom of the page and then send it in. The competition begins on January 1st, 2020 and ends on February 29th, 2020.

You can apply for this contest as many times as you want. However, if you like to send in more than one entry each day, you need to use a separate email address. This competition is only open to those above the age of thirteen. Good luck!