Enter Now and Win Yourself an HP OMEN 2020 Gaming Laptop

If you want to carry your gaming setup with you wherever you go, then gaming laptops are your best bet. Our gaming senses always tingle whenever a good gaming laptop is mentioned. We love having some of our most loved games ready to be played no matter where we are. So, it comes as no surprise that we have a gaming laptop up for grabs this time.

Here’s the HP OMEN 2020 Gaming Laptop that we want you guys to have a chance to win. It is a Flagship Premium 15.6 Inch FHD IPS Gaming Laptop that comes with an Intel 6-Core i7-8750H up to 4.1GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD, GTX 1050Ti 4GB, Backlit Keyboard, and Windows 10.

When traveling or having to wait for hours during transit, we always wish to have our gaming setups with us. Now you can. This black body, red backlight laptop creates the perfect portable gaming environment. For you to have that experience, we are giving you a chance to win one of the most wonderful gaming laptops out there, the HP OMEN 2020 Gaming Laptop.

All you have to do to win this life-changing gaming equipment is simply enter the competition below and wait for your name to be announced. That’s it. That’s how simple it is. First, let’s take a look at some of the features that make this gaming laptop from HP such a highly prized device.

Display – Immersive Screen: This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch diagonal narrow bezel FHD 144Hz IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080).



This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch diagonal narrow bezel FHD 144Hz IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080). Operating System: Windows 10 Home 64-Bit. This OS brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 along with the introduction of new features such as the Edge Web browser that allows you to markup Web pages on your screen.



Windows 10 Home 64-Bit. This OS brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 along with the introduction of new features such as the Edge Web browser that allows you to markup Web pages on your screen. Processor: You get a super-fast processor to enhance your gaming experience. 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H Hexa Core Processor, 2.2GHz up to 4.1GHz TurboBoost, 9MB L3 Cache for top gaming performance.



You get a super-fast processor to enhance your gaming experience. 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H Hexa Core Processor, 2.2GHz up to 4.1GHz TurboBoost, 9MB L3 Cache for top gaming performance. RAM Options: 16GB DDR4 RAM is the upgraded RAM in this gaming laptop which allows the device to multitask adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.



16GB DDR4 RAM is the upgraded RAM in this gaming laptop which allows the device to multitask adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. Primary Operating System Drive: 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD – this provides massive storage space for huge files. You can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. It also lets you enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage along with your gaming needs.



256GB SSD + 1TB HDD – this provides massive storage space for huge files. You can store important digital data and work your way through it with ease. It also lets you enhance the overall performance of the laptop for business, student, daily usage along with your gaming needs. Secondary Storage: optional 1TB 7200RPM SATA III Hard Drive.



optional 1TB 7200RPM SATA III Hard Drive. Graphics Card Options: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated).



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB GDDR5 dedicated). Wireless: Intel Dual-Band Wireless-AC 9560 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0.



Intel Dual-Band Wireless-AC 9560 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0. Keyboard: It features a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and N-Key Rollover (Dragon Red Legend).



It features a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and N-Key Rollover (Dragon Red Legend). Mouse: It comes with a built-in touchpad with multi-gesture and scrolling function to support your gaming actions with ease and smoothness.



It comes with a built-in touchpad with multi-gesture and scrolling function to support your gaming actions with ease and smoothness. Webcam and Mic: HD Webcam and Array Mic.



HD Webcam and Array Mic. Ports: 1 HDMI 2.0; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 Mini DisplayPort; 1 10/100/1000 Gigabit LAN; 1 Thunderbolt 3 (Data Transfer up to 40 Gb/s, DP1.2, HP Sleep and Charge); 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 HP Sleep and Charge); 1 multi-format SD media card reader



1 HDMI 2.0; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 Mini DisplayPort; 1 10/100/1000 Gigabit LAN; 1 Thunderbolt 3 (Data Transfer up to 40 Gb/s, DP1.2, HP Sleep and Charge); 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 HP Sleep and Charge); 1 multi-format SD media card reader Audio: Bang & Olufsen, dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, DTS Headphone:X support



Bang & Olufsen, dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, DTS Headphone:X support Battery: 4-Cell 70Wh Extended Life.



4-Cell 70Wh Extended Life. Warranty: 1-Year UpgradePro Limited Warranty.

Now that you know what to expect with this awesome gaming laptop, let’s see what you need to do to win it. Luckily for you, entering this competition is a breeze. You simply have to fill out your details in the fields at the bottom of the page and then send it in. The competition begins on March 1st, 2020 and ends on April 30th, 2020.

You can apply for this contest as many times as you want. However, if you like to send in more than one entry each day, you need to use a separate email address. This competition is only open to those above the age of thirteen. Good luck!