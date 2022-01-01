Enter The Contest Today And Win Yourself An Autofull Gaming Chair

A good gaming chair can make gaming more comfortable and fun. To sit for long hours and play your favorite games, you need a nice comfortable chair. Here is your chance to win the cool Autofull gaming chair with a new ergonomics design.

We want you to have the best gaming experience without being tiresome for your body as well. Autofull gaming chair with a new ergonomics design is a perfect companion while playing intense games. It has the accurate support that is required for your back.

This gaming chair doesn’t only have good looks but also the design is specifically made after understanding the challenges gamers face. It comes with lumbar support that will keep the backache away. It also swivels which makes it a favorite for many gamers. This gaming chair is one of the best chairs there is for gaming.

The Autofull gaming chair is perfect for gaming as well as working. Here are some of the features of this gaming chair:

Dimensions of the chair: L (19.7”) x W (21.3”) x H ( 47.2” / 50.4”)

Dimensions of the seat: L (15.3”) x W ( 19.7”)

U-shaped ergonomic armrest with rotatable (45 degrees) and height ( 2.8) adjustable feature.

Special PU leather design along with highly dense foam pads in the seat.

Lumbar pillow with 3D bionic modeling.

Swivels 360 degrees and reclines between 90-170 degrees.

Headrest with adjustable height ( 3.2”)

A footrest that retracts.

These were some of the amazing features that the Autofull gaming chair comes with that can be all yours by simply entering this contest.

This gaming chair is at the top of the line when it comes to gaming chairs. The unique armrest and the retractable footrest are not found on any other gaming chairs. It works comfortably for working, napping, and of course gaming. The steel bar that is present in this chair makes it more durable than other chairs. It also has a 4-level cylinder that is SGS certified which gives you more protection. This Autofull mechanical master gaming chair is highly-priced but you have a chance to own it without spending a dime out of your pocket. It will add to your gaming experience as well; its stylish looks will add an overall aesthetic value.

What do you have to do to win this fantastic gaming chair is simply enter this contest. Fill in your details in the form that you will find below and send it. The competition begins on 01st January 2022 and ends on 28th February 2022.

If you wish to send multiple entries, you will have to use a different email address. The contest is open for anyone above the age of 13. Best of luck!