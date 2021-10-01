Enter this Contest to Win Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Are you a gadget freak like us? This cool device folds and fits snugly in your pockets. Yes, we are talking about the cool new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G factory unlocked smartphone. It is a dream for many to win this uber-cool phone and flaunt it around. It can be yours by simply participating in our contest. You wouldn’t want to miss out on this one.

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an amalgamation of the latest technology and the old-school vibe. Remember the earlier days when flip phones were a thing? Samsung brings back the nostalgia but coupled with the technology for today. This phone can fold and give you various angles to work with, just unfold it with the Flex Mode. It will let you use it hands-free for the perfect pictures and video calls for work. Forget your outdated and dusty selfie stick, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is here to stay. The unlocked version gives you the freedom to set it up in your way.

Features:

Design

The most attractive feature of this phone is its design. Even though it looks cute, it packs a punch with the design. You can fold and unfold it in the Flex Mode to make it more compact without compromising on the screen size. It has a large display of 6.7” with vivid colors. It is compact yet delivers on its functionality. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in many colors from neutrals to vibrant colors that are sure to make heads turn around.

Battery

Once you have this phone in your hands you won’t be able to put it down. But don’t worry about its battery running out, the phone has 15W fast charging to never have you run out of juice. The 3300 mAh battery is good for daily usage. You can also fast charge this phone wirelessly.

Display

You can keep up with your notifications even when the phone is folded as it displays notifications on the outer screen and also shows the weather. The display is sharp and clear with Super AMOLED.

Storage

A selfie lover? The huge storage capacity of 128GB and 256GB will make you want to click pictures and videos without having to worry about storage. You can also store many work-related documents. You can also click selfies while doing other tasks on your phone, as the phone has a special feature where you can use two apps simultaneously on one screen.

What are you waiting for? Enter this contest and stand a chance to win this innovative smartphone. Winning this phone is easy, simply filling up your details below and stand a chance to own the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. This contest ends on November 30, 2021.