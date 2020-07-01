Play & Win a OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow 12GB+256GB with Alexa Built-in

One of the best in the market, OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow comes with excellent features and built-in Alexa. A fantastic specimen of technology, it offers you 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The product is created with the utmost care to detail, and you wouldn’t want to miss out on this one.

With the 90 Hz Fluid Display, the entire experience of both scrolling and swiping becomes as smooth as ever. Moreover, the display is 6.55″ in size and has incredible color accuracy. Besides, the built-in Alexa feature offers you with touch-free access to Alexa. With the Alexa Hands-Free feature, you can use your voice to access Alexa. To play music, set alarms, make hands-free calls, check the weather, and more, you have to call out “Alexa”, and that’s all. It is that simple.

The OnePlus also offers you with increased operating speed by 30% while consuming 20% less power, because of the LPDDR5 RAM. Hence, you save more energy, even with more rate.

One feature which makes the device, one of the most extraordinary in the market, is the camera. You can capture every moment with the powerful 48MP Quad Camera and a 116° Ultra Wide Angle Camera, which makes the entire experience more than excellent.

We are now giving you a chance to win the most beautiful device at the moment, the OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow 12GB+256GB with Alexa Built-in.

All you have to do to win this amazing mobile is to participate and win the contest. Isn’t this wonderful? Before you enter your name, here is the entire list of features the mobile offers, which makes it one of a kind:

Product Dimensions: 6.31 x 2.87 x 0.31 inches Operating System: Android Memory Size: 12 GB Wireless Communication: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 4G GPS: Geotagging Network Speed: 5G Camera: Triple Camera – 48 MP Main Camera, 16 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro, 16 MP Front Camera Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Battery: 4300 mAh Special Features: Dual SIM, 4K Video Recording, Dust resistant Color: Interstellar Glow

If you win the prize, you are going to receive – Warp Charge 30 Power Adapter, Warp Type-C Cable, Quick Start Guide, Welcome Letter, Safety Information, LOGO Sticker, SIM Tray Ejector, and Clear Protective Case, along with the device.

Hence, you need to fill in your details, submit the application, and be a part of this contest to win the fantastic prize. The game begins on July 1st, 2020, and ends on August 31st, 2020.

So, what are you waiting for? Go, fill in the details, and participate to win your own OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow 12GB+256GB with Alexa Built-in. Isn’t this exciting?