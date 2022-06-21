Important Things in High-Quality Hemp Oil

Hemp oil is everywhere these days, even in Australia. The land down under is finally embracing hemp-derived products, with numerous brands delivering unique and exciting consumption methods to the market. Nevertheless, hemp oil remains one of the most popular items.

Hemp oil, consumed by dropping a little oil beneath the tongue, is the king of the hemp market for numerous reasons. It’s convenient, effective, and very versatile. But not every hemp oil you buy is the same; there can be huge disparity across the market.

Luckily, there are some easy ways to tell high-quality hemp apart from the rest. Here are some of the critical things to look out for.

1. CO2 Extraction

There are multiple ways to extract the active compounds from hemp plants. The two most commonly used by industrial manufacturers are CO2 extraction and solvent extraction. While the latter is effective, there is a small risk of solvents ending up in the final product.

Solvent extraction typically involves butane or other flammable solvents, so it can be a complex process. Nevertheless, it is much cheaper and is often used by brands that don’t have the budget for CO2 extraction.

Supercritical CO2 extraction is widely regarded as the best method for hemp products. It involves heating and pressurizing carbon dioxide, so it acts as a solvent. It can create a high-quality extract without the need for dangerous solvents. Unlike butane, CO2 is safe for human consumption.

CO2 extraction can mean a higher price tag, but it’s often worth it for guaranteed safety and quality.

2. Lab Testing

Lab testing is essential for any brand selling high-quality hemp. It’s what sets mediocre brands apart from the crème de la crème. The certificates of analysis are vital to prove that the product contains the correct amount of hemp. Otherwise, you could be spending money on products that won’t get you results.

Furthermore, lab tests often verify the lack of toxins and heavy metals in a product. They help the user know that it’s safe to use. When using CBD, it’s crucial to find a brand with lab reports if you want peace of mind.

3. Hemp Quality

You can’t get a high-quality hemp product without high-quality hemp. Unfortunately, not all hemp is up to scratch.

It’s best to buy from brands that grow their hemp in places like Australia, the United States, or western Europe. These areas have strict growing regulations that ensure much higher quality plants, which is essential if they’re intended for human consumption.

Better yet, some brands also have organic certifications that prove the hemp was grown without chemical growth enhancement. For example, you can get organic hemp oil in Australia online at Premium Jane.

4. Brand Transparency and Customer Care

Above all, it’s essential to find a reputable brand that cares about its customers. The best hemp sellers have informative websites where you can find out all about the hemp origin and extraction methods and browse lab reports.

Not all brands are transparent, but being open and honest lets the customer know they’re in safe hands. Companies avoiding this information are likely doing so for a reason.

Taking care of customers is another factor to consider. You can check online reviews to see how other consumers view a brand. If there are many negative reviews about shipping delays, product quality, and customer service, that’s a red flag.

Alternatively, if the brand has glowing online reviews and helpful customer service, you’re in good hands. It’s best to check third-party review sites since brands can moderate comments on their own page.

Final Thoughts: Finding a High-Quality Hemp Oil

Hemp oil is now abundant, and the market is saturated. It can seem overwhelming, especially if you feel that you are faced with hundreds of subpar products. There are, fortunately, a few ways to tell whether the hemp oil you’re buying is high-quality.

Primarily, check for lab reports to verify the quality of the hemp oil. The best brands are very transparent with customers and will go above and beyond to prove the quality of their products. Alongside lab reports, top-shelf brands will provide plenty of information on their manufacturing processes.

Are you stuck with where to start looking? Try a renowned and reputable brand like Premium Jane Australia.