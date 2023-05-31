How to Grow an Insta Gaming Page: Paid Live Views and Others

It’s hard to find a better platform for a gaming influencer than Instagram. The creative platform has all the necessary tools for creators and a huge base of versatile users. Becoming a popular creator here means becoming a famous gamer everywhere – that’s why bloggers and entrepreneurs choose this particular resource to expand their fan base and attract new viewers. The gaming community is thriving here, more and more users are joining to achieve certain goals.

Well, if you have long wanted to have a more influential voice in the gaming sphere, be on IG. Don’t be afraid of intense and fierce competition, yes, initially it is a challenge, but by forming a powerful promo strategy, you’ll be able to get ahead and overtake your competitors overnight. In this article, we’ll tell you how you, a fan of the gaming industry or a streamer, can grow on the platform and what strategies are effective for you.

1) Paid Live Video Views

Live videos on Insta aren’t only an opportunity to establish a closer connection with current and potential subs, it is one of the best tools for streamers and gamers at the moment. If you have been in this niche for a long time, then you probably know such platforms as Twitch and YouTube, which allow users to broadcast anything in real time. It was here that the now popular streamers received the lion’s share of their viewers, but times are changing, and now Insta comes into play.

Stay in touch with your followers as often as possible, this will help you strengthen your connection with them and attract more potential viewers. But keep in mind that not all streams are successful and effective. Make sure you get enough interactions from users, if not, take advantage of a professional incentive with paid live views: https://viplikes.net/buy-instagram-live-video-views . Having bought enough views, your stream will start growing at the speed of light, and potential viewers will see them in their feed more often than before.

In addition, views are of great importance for promotion in general – any stat’s parameter is important in this niche, but views are more important, especially for streamers and gamers. Don’t be afraid to invest, it will pay off quickly!

2) Collaborations with Other Gaming Influencers

Do you want to get double the attention of viewers and improve your stats instantly? Well, then collaborations are another great strategy that you should be aware of. The advantage of this method is that you become closer to the gaming community, improve your online image and find like-minded people. Collaborations involve interaction with other creative users, but not with a direct competitor.

As an example: if you’re a Fortnite professional, there is no point in creating content with the same creator. It’s better to look at other accounts: fan gaming accounts, reviewers of new creations of the gaming industry, and so on. Collaborations with such creators will be much more effective and safer than with competitors.

3) Share your Content on Other Resources

Being everywhere is one of the golden rules. Outside of IG there are your potential fans as well, so don’t limit yourself to one and spread your content everywhere.

Your Reels will be perfect in YT Shorts, and some streams you can upload to TikTok or Twitter. The main idea is to always leave a link to the original source, so you’ll get additional traffic and grow your Insta page.