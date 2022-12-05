Dota 2 vs. CSGO Gambling: Which is Going to be More Popular in 2023?

Esports betting and skin gambling has become a real hit during the last two years. Even though the concept as such has been around for nearly 10 years thanks to pioneer platforms like CSGO Lounge, the popularity of skin gambling decreased significantly due to lawsuits and scandals in regard to certain sites rigging matches and games.

Now that skin gambling is hot again – and with more esports available – many of you who want to try these games might be wondering, is CSGO gambling better than Dota 2 gambling?

We will analyze the facts and data, to let you know which type of skin gambling is the best right now, in terms of profitability, bonuses, liquidity, and more.

Dota 2 Is Still the Most Popular Esport

In terms of audience engagement, Dota 2 is still the most popular Esport. According to Twitch, this is the audience engagement rate for each one of the leading esports:

Dota 2: 36.55%

36.55% CS:GO: 34.13%

34.13% LoL: 30.18%

30.18% Fortnite: 23.67%

23.67% PUBG: 20.22%

20.22% Rainbow 6: 19.33%

19.33% Call of Duty: 12.61%

12.61% Valorant: 11.90%

However, if we check the ranking of the most played games on Steam, we’ll find that CS:GO is the leading choice:

CS:GO Dota 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Apex Legends Lost Ark

Dota 2 also has millions of players per month, but according to Steam, CS:GO has taken the lead. This means that, when it comes to audience engagement, Dota 2 is king, but CS:GO has more active players, and that takes us to the next point.

Gambling Is a Different Story

Since CS:GO has more active users, and the concept of skin gambling was born due to Valve introducing cosmetic skins, it’s clear that CS:GO gambling is superior to Dota 2. We will explore the reasons why.

There are more CS:GO gambling sites than Dota 2 gambling platforms. If you search for sites where to play Dota 2 gambling games, you will just find a handful. On the other hand, CS:GO has a lot more sites, even emblematic sites that molded skin gambling as we know it, such as CSGOLounge and CSGORoll.

CS:GO gambling sites offer excellent bonuses. When it comes to bonuses, Dota 2 gambling cannot beat CSGO gambling. From free money bonuses to daily/weekly free skins, these sites really know how to keep their users engaged and coming back for more.

CS:GO gambling sites have a large catalog of games. This type of skin gambling gave birth to games such as CSGO Roulette, Crash, Case Battles, Plinko and more. They have also adapted classic games such as blackjack, poker, baccarat and dice to the concept of skin gambling, largely surpassing what Dota 2 gambling sites have to offer.

What Can Dota 2 Gambling Sites Learn From CS:GO Gambling Platforms?

Even though CSGO gambling is evidently better based on facts, if you love Dota 2 and only play it, then you will evidently prefer Dota 2 gambling sites because they offer exactly what you are looking for. But if you’re going after the money, then CSGO gambling will fit the bill much better.

Dota 2 gambling sites can learn a lot from CSGO casinos:

CSGO casinos host excellent promos and marketing campaigns such as the 500K Christmas Giveaway by CSGORoll

They have an outstanding level of liquidity and great variety of cases, skins and items

They have a large influx of users ready to gamble on games such as Crash or engage in P2P duels with other users to bet and win more skins

They give away bonuses and promo codes on a regular basis.

We know that CSGO casinos have the advantage of being the first ones to introduce and impulse the concept of skin gambling, but Dota 2 gambling sites can learn a lot from them, so that they become more popular and become a serious competitor in this area.