How long Should You Stay at a Blackjack Table?

Even though blackjack is a game where strategies can seriously increase your winning chances, the best way to ensure that you walk away with some profits is to know when you should stand up from a blackjack table and lock in your profits.

No matter what strategy you use, the house will eventually win and eat away most of your profits, which is why timing is very important.

When it comes to blackjack, which is a medium-paced game, players can sit anywhere from minutes to a couple of hours. But the idea here is to find a soft spot when you are most profitable and make the best decisions and leave the table.

So, let’s find out how long you should be staying at a blackjack table and when is the perfect time to leave.

How Long Should a Blackjack Session Last?

Well, not all people play blackjack just to earn money. In fact, most players play a variety of blackjack games because of the experience that comes with it. Therefore, you should play blackjack as long as you feel like playing and the process is entertaining for you.

Of course, this is only true for people that don’t worry about winning or losing money and are there for the experience.

On the other hand, for people that do actually care about their profits, finding how long should a blackjack session last is a bit harder due to the unpredictability of the game.

On average, blackjack gambling sessions last around 90 minutes, considering that some people place bets on one hand and leave and others are playing for many hours.

The best way to find out how long you should play blackjack is to find when it is the perfect time to leave.

Some game indicators might suggest that you should put an end to your gambling session and try your hand another time.

When is The Right Time to Leave a Blackjack Table?

If we look at things from a purely objective perspective, there is no “right time” for leaving the table. It all comes down to the value of experience, budget, stakes, strategy, and goals.

However, since the goal for most players is to leave when they’ve earned the most money, it is hard to predict the time to put an end to your gambling session.

Here are some indicators that might suggest that is time to leave the table.

Leave When You are on A Losing Streak

Ending up on a losing stream can seriously eat away your budget to a point where it is impossible to make the money back. This is why it is important to leave the table as soon as you notice that in the last few hands you’ve lost money.

But what can be considered a losing streak?

Well, most professional players consider a losing stream to be four consecutive losses. Most people would think that four hands are too short a run to walk away from the table, but it has proven to be the best plan of action.

Leave When You’ve Reached your Goal

It is also really important to set goals before you start playing blackjack. For example, if you enter the game with $100, and your goal is to make $200 in profits, you should walk away as soon as your budget hits $300.

Leaving when you’ve made the most money is the best way to stay profitable in the long run and avoid losing all the money you’ve made.

Leave When You Are Tired

Staying too long on a blackjack table can affect your decision-making process, and you’ll end up making mistakes that can be costly. Remember, blackjack should be a fun process and not exhausting where you’ll sit at the table for hours.

So, as soon as you feel tired, and you’ve made a couple of mistakes, it is time to call it a day and stand up from the table.

When You Lose Half of Your Bankroll

Sometimes even if you are not on a losing streak you might end up losing half of your bankroll, which should sound the alarm that is time to leave the table.

Most people fall into the same trap of thinking that their next hand will help them win back the money they’ve lost, but in most cases, this becomes a rabbit hole that will eat away your bankroll even more.

So, it is really important to avoid chasing losses and wave the white flag as soon as you notice that half of your starting bankroll is gone.

Leave When You Are Not Enjoying Yourself

The best indicator that it is time to leave is when your blackjack gambling session is no longer fun. Winning or losing money is important, but enjoying yourself in the process is the perfect indicator of when it is a good time to stop.

So, whenever you feel like you’ve had enough and blackjack is no longer exciting, leave the table and try your hand at a different time.