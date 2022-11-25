How to Boost your Chances of Winning in Online Casinos

Alongside other games you can play online, iGaming has become one of the most popular areas of the gaming market. Many players enjoy the thrill of playing slots and other casino games in hopes of winning big.

Some players even live stream their exciting spins and are cheered on by viewers on Twitch. While slot machines do not allow users to control the outcome of each spin, there are some ways to increase the chances of winning. We reveal the most important tips for slot machines!

Free Spins VS Free Slots

Playing slots for free versus playing slots with free spins are two very different things. When you play slot machines for free, you play without wagering and without the possibility of withdrawing any of your winnings. However, this variation of the game is just as important in our view.

The advantage of playing a slot machine for free is that you can study and learn how the machine works without the fear of losing any of your hard-earned money. On free games, the smartest will also strategize how exactly you will be the next to run away with a solid win.

When you play a slot machine with free spins, you are indeed playing for free, but all free spins have a value, and you will be able to withdraw any winnings you win. Admittedly, most will have a free play fee, but the remaining after turnover can be raised.

You can get delicious free spins, for example, as a new player in one of the online casinos recommended by https://www.norskespilleautomater.com/ , through other bonuses and promotions from a casino you frequent or during games on slot machines with free spins as part of their bonus and promotional program.

This is How Casino Slots Work

Anyone who has ever played a round or two on a slot machine knows that the games are simple and can be learned intuitively in a very short time. That is precisely why online casinos are always happy for new users who want to try out casino slots with a variety of themes and designs.

Depending on the title, players can set different parameters before starting the first spin. On one side, you place the stake, and on the other, you determine the number of pay lines. Now all you have to do is press the start button, and the wheels start spinning. In addition to the primary mode, many games also have bonus features, mini-games, or progressive jackpots to discover. But here again, players don’t need to worry too much about how it works because the slots are practically self-explanatory.

Is it All Just Chance?

Since slot machines have a simple process and the final placement of the reels is left to chance, one might think that players have no influence on the final outcome of a spin. However, that is only partially true. In fact, there are some tips players can adopt to increase their chances of winning. The strategic decisions lie in the choice of game.

Each slot machine has a specific payout percentage, also known as the RTP. This provides information on how much of the invested money is returned on average. If a slot machine has a payout rate of 96%, an average of €96 out of €100 will be paid out in winnings – the remaining €4 then stays with the casino.

Of course, this is only the average. Otherwise, the game would not be worthwhile for any user. So while some lose, others win. Nevertheless, it makes sense to choose games with an exceptionally high RTP to increase your chances.

The volatility of a slot also says something about whether it is very risky or not. A volatile slot machine spits out less often but can also give surprisingly large winnings. A game with low volatility consistently produces small wins and is, therefore, less risky. Which type of slot machine you want to play on is more a matter of taste.

When choosing a game, it is also possible to take into account whether the title has a jackpot or not. Progressive jackpots pool the bets of all players into one pot and can then be won over time. The chances of such a jackpot are relatively small but provide very large gains. A hot tip: If a progressive jackpot has just been hit, it will probably take some time for it to trigger again. In this case, you can first switch to other games.

Players have no control over the outcome of a spin on the slot machine. However, you can already make a few strategic decisions when choosing the title that will positively affect your chances of winning.