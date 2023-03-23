Tips on Becoming a Better Online Blackjack Player

Hands in blackjack move fast. Whether you’re physically at a casino or playing some hands online, it’s easy to get lost in the mix if you’re an inexperienced player.

However, the game starts to slow down if you get some practice time. Once you get yourself more comfortable with the game and understand the style of play that you like, your online matches will quickly become less nerve-wracking and more fun.

Here are some tips you can use to familiarise yourself with blackjack and improve your game.

Know the Table You’re Playing On

When you play blackjack at an online casino, the options are plentiful. There are several different types of blackjack that have the same foundational rules of play, but with some interesting twists and variations.

Some common variants of blackjack include Spanish 21, European Blackjack, and Blackjack Perfect Pairs. Perhaps you’re eyeing a new UK casino that has offerings like Quantum Blackjack Plus or Majority Rules Speed Blackjack. Additional features found in online game variants such as these will be different from what you can expect to find in a traditional in-person game, such as the inclusion of random multipliers and live voting systems.

Each type has its own skill set that you’re building on. Focus on one at a time to make sure you’re developing strategies and getting enough reference points to learn the game to the fullest.

Learn the Bets and Card Values

First, make sure you have a basic understanding of how blackjack works. You’re essentially making educated guesses of your ability to get 21 without going over (busting), while also eyeing the dealer’s face up hand and their ability to get 21 without busting.

Making these kinds of assessments means that you need an understanding of each card’s value and how it works. Keep a chart handy or memorise it to the best of your ability. This way, you can think quickly and know which of your hands you will hit and which you will double down on. A double down happens when you add another bet equal to your original. After you double down, you only get one more card.

Study Philosophies and Systems

Finally, make sure that you brush up on some blackjack philosophies and systems that will help you familiarise yourself with the game. A lot of this boils down to your temperament, understanding of the game, and how much you intend to bet.

Some players have a cautious personality type when they play blackjack. A cautious bettor is likely to only bet the table minimum, will rarely double down, and might not automatically choose to split duplicate cards into two hands.

On the other hand, some players on the opposite end of the spectrum are more likely to hit good hands to make them better hands, and will probably double down on cards more frequently and make side bets for insurance.

There are also some established systems that seasoned players have used throughout the years, such as the Martingale System. Do your due diligence by learning these systems and testing them out whenever you play hands in online blackjack.

Start with these tips so that you’re able to learn more about blackjack and have fun when you play it.