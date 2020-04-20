My 10 Favorite Online Gaming Sites

If you like me like to play at online casinos, then we suggest you conduct proper research to get to know the best online sites. It is not only how trusted the site is that you need to pay attention to but also the payout ratios that you need to be aware of. Before beginning to play at a site that you have signed up to, it is better to ensure that the network connection speed and the device that you own are compatible with the site as well as the game you choose to play. Never forget to read the reviews of other players, and from other sites like Spins.co.nz. We have, however, also tested casinos, and here is our list of the top 10 most popular online gaming sites.

1. Ruby Fortune Casino

Ruby Fortune Casino is one of the most popular online gaming sites that is owned by Bayton Limited. It has been out there offering you 650 games for over 20 years. The site offers diverse Slots, Live dealers, and a lot more working on the Microgaming software. The site is compatible with Android, iPhone, Windows-Phone, Tablet, and Desktop. You will be glad to know that the payout percentage is 97.49, with a withdrawal speed of a day or two.

2. Jackpot City

Jackpot City is owned by Digimedia Limited and has been in operation for 22 years now. The popular gaming site contains more than 630 games that are compatible with Android, iPhone, Windows-Phone, Tablet, and Desktop. The site is operational in more than 10 regions and offers a withdrawal speed of 1 to 2 days. You have an opportunity to win a maximum jackpot of 5 Million with a payout percentage of 97.84.

3. Vegas Paradise Casino

This is again one of the best online casino sites. They have more than 500 games inclusive of around 400 slots, Live dealers, and a lot of table games. You get to play instant casinos as well as mobile games. It also offers you the ‘Gold Series’ table games equipped with the enhanced 3-D experience. The site also gives you access to the legendary Mega Moolah slots game.

4. Spin Casino

Spin Casino is one of the best online gaming sites that is owned by Bayton Ltd. It has been operational for over 21 years and offers 700 games offering you Slots, Live Dealer, and a lot more. It uses Microgaming software that is compatible with Android, iPhone, Tablet, Windows-Phone, and also Desktop. The payout speed that the site offers is of 2 days and the win percentage of 97.46.

5. Jackpot Paradise

The games available on this site are playable in flash version as well as on mobile devices. There is a diversity of slots and table games available along with live dealer games. If you are here just to check your suitability with the site, there is a free play option also available. You also get to enjoy a very nice Welcome Bonus.

6. MagicRed Casino

This gaming website caters to all your online gaming needs. There are plenty of top quality slots available on this site, and an enormous $500 welcome bonus is the cherry on the cake. In addition to all this, you get additional 100 free spins on this website that is fully licensed as well as regulated. The awesome mobile casino offers you a plethora of ways to deposit and withdraw.

7. Europa Casino Review

This is again a popular gaming site that is trusted by thousands of players and has been serving you since 2003. The site is compatible with Android and iOS devices, offering you around 400 slot games from Playtech. Not to forget, the site is inclusive of table favorites, namely, baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. It is also known to offer great payouts.

8. Royal Panda Casino Review

This amazing website has a collection of fantastic slots as well as table games. Not only is it compatible with almost any type of device out there in the market, including your smartphones, but it also offers a highly attentive as well as responsive customer service. You can grab for sure the massive and progressive jackpots. The best part is that it offers the fastest payouts.

9. Play Amo

This one is really a quality operator putting in efforts to make casino experience a good one for you. PlayAmo gamers are served what they desire. There are thousands of games and slots and payment options to choose from. You can also avail of good deals at times.

10. CasinoChan

CasinoChan is surely that special online casino you have been looking for all this while. Not only real money betting, but you also get to select from among 200 online slots, live casino games, Blackjack, Roulette, and Bitcoin slots. The site also offers you the diversity of deposit and withdrawal methods. Here you are sure to find the most popular payment systems and cryptocurrencies, namely, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The customer service of this user-friendly website is available all the time irrespective of the hour of the day.

All in all, these are some of the best online gaming sites that offer you almost all those things that you need to enhance your gaming experience. You can try out all of these and settle on the one that perfectly suits your gaming desires. You can also find trusted sites listed on igcouncil.org.

Have a happy and responsible Gaming experience.