12 Best Minecraft Statue Ideas That You Can Try

Minecraft is all about building things and overcoming obstacles. While most players discuss the importance of building palaces, bridges, and homes, you seldom find players talking about building Minecraft statues.

Not only is it a fun experience, but building statues can also be done in the Survivor or Creator mode with limited resources. They can be constructed using wood, terracotta, or even diamond if you have that in excess.

The versatile choices and building experience make this an overall cool and fun experience we’d recommend you partake in. There are quite a few Minecraft statue ideas influenced by living or fictional designs.

This article will explore some of the best Minecraft statue ideas that you can try and build.

Check Out the Best Minecraft Statue Ideas

When curating a list of the best Minecraft statue ideas, we wanted to keep it diverse. In addition, we wanted the list to include beginner-friendly and advanced-level statues anyone can choose and create. So let us walk you through the top 12 picks.

1. Wolf Stone Statue

The wolf stone statue is quite a large one, especially with its details. If you are building the wolf status in Survival mode, we’d recommend setting aside some extra time to make it. This particular one needs stone for the build. So, shaping and creating the structure will take some time and reference.

Also, if you aren’t interested in building a wolf statue mainly, there are other options available too. You can build deer, llama, or even bear, for that matter. Download an inspiration image from Google and then emulate it in your Minecraft world.

2. Minecraft Greek Statue

Unlike most other Minecraft statues, this one requires a lot of patience and work. Curating a statue of a Greek god, goddess, or even architecture is not the easiest thing to replicate. You need a lot of resources, but you’d also need the accessory tools required to shape, sharpen and fix the statue.

Unlike the animal statues that look better in stone, the Greek statue needs more refined resources for building. White-based figurines work the best in this case.

3. Poseidon Minecraft Statue

While we are discussing Greek statues, the Poseidon Minecraft Statue deserves a separate mention. It makes for a giant structure, especially with the design and the majestic appearance it comes with. So, don’t be surprised if you have to spare all your time building it. Also, if you are building it on your island, be assured that you will get recurring visitors.

For building the Poseidon statue, prismarine is the best material since it is extracted from the sea and represents Poseidon the best.

4. Diamond Pickaxe

If you are a beginner with not much idea about building and constructing statues on Minecraft, the Diamond Pickaxe is an excellent place to start. The tool is already available in the game and is a mining essential too. So, building a statue allows you to showcase your love for mining and dig in the game.

Also, while you are at it, you can construct additional figurines of existing tools, including swords and even arrows and bows.

5. Minecraft Small Statue

Mini statues on Minecraft are a great way to spruce up your locality and showcase your talent as a beginner on the Minecraft platform. Unlike most of the other extravagant statues, the tiny ones are easy to make, take less time, and come with many different tutorials for you to look into.

Also, the small Minecraft statues are perfect for beginners who have limited resources with them. Some fun small statue ideas include dragon statue, panda, small villager, clever monkey, or even the Iron Golem statue.

6. Stone Golem

Building the Stone Golem isn’t a prevalent statue idea on Minecraft. It takes inspiration from the Minecraft mob that is prevalent in the game. Also, the Golem is a personal choice. If you aren’t a big fan, you can always switch to other options, including zombies, ghosts, and skeletons.

Besides that, building the stone golem is comparatively easy. You can use the available blocks, especially stone blocks for the Golem or the bone blocks for the skeleton you are building from the mob.

7. Courthouse Statue

When it comes to a courthouse in Minecraft, it is presented by a Lady Justice. That’s exactly what is highlighted in the courthouse statue. It personifies the lady justice that stands tall in front of the building with a blindfold on. Also, they have a sword, which signifies power and defense. Like the Wolf statue, even the courthouse statue is a gigantic one.

However, the size is subjective and can be changed according to the player’s resources and availability. You should build this statue in front of the City Hall for better significance.

8. Mayan Minecraft Statue

Mayan is an old civilization known for its fantastic architectural significance in the buildings. So, if you are interested in replicating that in your Minecraft journey, why not? They make an excellent addition to the jungle biomes.

You will need various resources for building these, including chiseled stone blocks, vines, and even mossy cobblestones. Pyramids and staircases are very prominent in the Mayan statue ideas.

9. Minecraft Mermaid Statue

Ideal for the advanced Minecraft players, the Minecraft Mermaid Statue isn’t the easiest to build. You’d need to add a lot of detailing and knowledge about the tools and resources before attempting to make it.

We’d recommend watching tutorials before attempting them without preconceived knowledge about the requirements.

10. Player Archway

Archways are quite a familiar statue idea when it comes to Minecraft. They can spruce up an entrance area and make the spaces look inviting and attractive. Also, you can build a player archway anywhere that you feel comfortable or want to improve the overall appearance.

Also, although building it isn’t that difficult, you’d have to do it in survival mode. Also, it requires emeralds, so make sure you have that in your inventory before you start making them.

11. Villager

Villager statues are pretty easy to make in Minecraft. You can place them in the grassy and forest biomes. Also, for making them, they could either be all stone, or you can add elements of color with brown that mimic the wooden color. You will need wool and sandstone for building a village statue, so ensure that you have that in stock.

Also, try to build a villager statue around the civilization, so it doesn’t have any issues blending in with the surroundings.

12. Horse Arches

As we mentioned, arches are ubiquitous in Minecraft. They are primarily added to the entrance to amplify and improve its appearance. So, if you consider adding a Horse arch statue, they will make an excellent entrance to your base.

However, as easy as they sound, most horse arches are built with wood. And wood is not the most accessible material, especially for statues. So, try to sort out a good-looking and high-quality wood material before implementing them.

How To Make a Small Statue in Minecraft?

When it comes to building statues on Minecraft, it isn’t mandatory that you have to build more enormous figures. More miniature sculptures are also quite famous and make up for a good chunk of the set-up of your Minecraft world.

When building small statues, you have to pay attention to the creativity and the fascination with detail that more miniature figures bring.

You can find a variety of small statue ideas for building. This Knight Statue tutorial by MegRae explains the process in detail. Alternatively, this small statue tutorial by Vyod is also a pretty good one to follow.

Conclusion

Minecraft Statues are a pretty great addition to the game. It allows you to portray your creativity in the game and build your idealized structures in real-time. We hope this article gives you enough ideas for building statues on Minecraft from scratch. Ensure that you follow the designated tutorials before you go ahead and start your building.