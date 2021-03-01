2021 Qatar Total Open: Prediction, Odds, And Analysis

After several weeks of exciting and thrilling tennis in Australia, the Women’s Tennis Association tour now moves to Doha, Qatar. The world-renowned tournament is set to feature some of the top women tennis players, like Aryna Sabalenka (defending champion) and Petra Kvitova (last year’s finalist).

Even though there are some significant absences in this tournament like Naomi Osaka, newly crowned Australian Open champion, the WTA Qatar Total Open still features players that will undoubtedly draw action in the field.

If you are a fan and enthusiast of this sport, take a look at the 2021 Qatar Total Preview and Open Odds. Read on to know more!

Odds

The following are the top twenty player odds to wholly win:

Veronica Kudermetova: +6000

Qiang Wang: +5000

Svetlana Kuznetsova: +5000

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: +4000

Anett Kontaveit: +4000

Madison Keys: +4000

Kiki Bertens: +4000

Maria Sakkari: +3300

Jelena Ostapenko: +3300

Belinda Bencic: +3300

Angelique Kerber: +3000

Ons Jabeur: +2500

Elena Rybakinav: +2000

Victoria Azarenka: +1100

Garbine Muguruza: +900

Petra Kvitova: +900

Elina Svitolina: +850

Karolina Pliskova: +800

Jennifer Brady: +700

Aryna Sabalenka: +450

Player To Watch Out For

In this tournament, the two players you should look out for are Jennifer Brady and Ons Jabeur. The latter enters the 2021 WTA Qatar Total Open with +700 odds. Last year, Ons Jabeur reached the quarterfinals, wherein she overturned both Karolina Pliskova and Jennifer Brady.

The good news is that this year, Jabeur could likely play against Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the tournament. Although Jabeur’s play has not gotten better, she has been very stable and consistent.

What’s more, there could be several upsets for Ons Jabeur this year again. On the other hand, Jennifer Brady’s first game will be against Anett Kontaveit. Brady has made a finals appearance at the WTA Australian Open and a semifinal appearance at the Grampians tournament.

Finalist

Petra Kvitova is expected to avenge her loss from last year’s finals tournament as she heads into the WTA tournament with +900 odds to win outright. She will most likely play against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, presuming Kvitova wins her opening match.

Moreover, Petra Kvitova’s start last year has been, for the most part, not the best. She lost to Sorana Cirstea in the Australia Open run, thus, cutting short in the second round. Also, Kvitova has had some difficulties in Melbourne.

In fact, many people can say that Petra Kvitova was not in her best game in Australia. She looked quite hurt. However, Petra Kvitova was not making any excuses. So, what can we look forward to from Petra Kvitova? Well, fans can expect how Kvitova can come out of the tournament.

Defending Champion

The draw of Aryna Sabalenka is, without a doubt, a strong one. Plus, it will not be simple and straightforward for her to become champion once again. Sablenka will most probably play against Garbine Muguruza, kicking off her first game in the tournament.

Other than Gabrine Muguruza, Aryna Sabalenka’s section includes Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys, and Maria Sakkari, as well. Unsurprisingly, all three players have the capability and skills to win any game they go into.

When she won last year against Kvitova, Sabalenka has secured her sixth career title, winning in at least one hour (6-3,6-3). Aryna Sabalenka recorded 15 unforced errors, 21 wins, and 7 aces, we could say that she’s playing more or less perfect tennis.

However, this will not be the case for this year’s tournament. For one, Sabalenka will be going up against some of the best tennis players in the world. Thus, it will be very hard for her to win again. But that’s not to say that there’s no hope for Sabalenka to win. If you choose to bet on her, make sure to read a betting option review about her to gauge your chances to win, as well.

Takeaway

The favorite tennis player heading into the 2021 Qatar Open is the 2020 champion Aryna Sabalenka. Even so, there are several players joining the tournament that has the capability and skill to win this year. Make sure to bet on the player that will most likely win outright this year via an online casino or sports betting site.