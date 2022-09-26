While it is widely believed that when you play bingo online you are playing a game solely of luck and chance. However, there are a few strategies and tips and tricks that you could add to your gameplay that could help to improve your odds of winning. Here, we’re taking a look at some of the best strategies for online bingo.

Pick More Than One Card

Picking more than one card can help to give you an increased chance of winning – as you have higher odds. Choosing one card gives you 1/xx odds depending on how many cards are played in the game. Choosing more than one card increases those odds. However, it can be difficult to manage multiple cards, so may not be the best strategy for beginners looking to get into the game for the first time. More advanced players however use this strategy regularly – just make sure you don’t miss a number!

Choose Cards With More Median Numbers

According to the Tippett strategy, there is a theory that the more balls that are called, the more likely they are to be median numbers. This is particularly true in-game variants such as 75-ball bingo. The theory suggests that it’s likely that the first few numbers will be low or high, but when the game gets started the numbers tend to bunch up and more median numbers are called. While this theory is not proven, some players tend to play with this strategy in mind and therefore choose their cards based on the numbers that they show.

Choose Cards With Less Of The Same End Numbers

This strategy derives from the Granville theory. Again, based on 75-ball bingo, the theory suggests that some patterns can be found in bingo and suggest that the numbers are paired with their probability. The suggestion is that a perfect card would consist of as many different types of numbers as possible – low, high, odd and even. It should also have as many numbers with different last digits as possible. This theory is also not proven but it is a popular strategy used by players across the globe.

Play When There Are Fewer Players In The Game

With online bingo, the number of players influences the jackpot that is up for grabs. However, this means going up against more players which impacts your chances of winning quite drastically. If you choose to play a game of online bingo when there are fewer players, then you have more of a chance of winning. However, that does then mean that the jackpot is likely to be less, so it’s worth measuring the risk vs. the reward for this. Generally, on weekdays, early in the morning or late at night is when there are fewer players online so these could be the best times for you to play.

There are several strategies that you can take to your next online bingo game that could help with your winning chances. Place your bets and start your winning streak today!