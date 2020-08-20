How to Stay Safe When Gaming Online

Playing games has morphed into something completely different than what it was three decades ago. Once personal computers became the norm and were found in every household, and with them, internet access, things were never the same. People could connect from long distances, communicate and participate in activities that they only prior saw in sci-fi movies.

But with all that fun, came risk. And, while in modern times that risk has been somewhat mitigated and decreased from what it once was, it still exists. This becomes increasingly important when there’s money involved, by paying for an online account at a service, or website, or playing for real money at an online casino.

No matter what kind of game you choose to play online, safety must be at the very top of your list of priorities. If you fail to safeguard yourself, you might fall prey to criminals or become a victim of bullying. Then, what was a simple journey of seeking entertainment, might turn into a mini-nightmare, with stress and numerous unwanted by-products.

Read Site and Casino Reviews

First-hand experiences are worth their weight in gold. You get to read what other people in your position have experienced. The challenges and difficulty they’ve come across with a given game, platform, or service. You get to know about the pros and cons that didn’t even cross your mind, and how they can benefit you, or what you’ll need to overcome.

This is crucial when real money is involved, that can be needed to open an account to play a specific game, or partake in table games at one of many online casinos, which have grown tremendously in popularity. With good reason. They offer hundreds, if not thousands of games to choose from, and amazing promotions to boot.

Practice Good Account Security

You don’t want to fall prey to some of the internet’s most common scams. So, always make sure that the sites you play at have proper encryption in place and that you invest in endpoint security, which can protect you from hostile network attacks. And, you should have your privacy settings turned on, and hide your profile from external forces.

Another must-do, is to use a two-step verification method to protect your account. This will require additional information and methods of confirmation that it’s really you that’s trying to access the account from an unknown device or location. Never give out account information to third-parties and always get familiar with the privacy settings on each service, device, and game that you’re playing.

Also, do make sure the website is legit before signing up. Sadly, there are scammers out there and they are not afraid to spread fake news about casino offers to lure you in.

Hit Mute and Don’t Chat

Modern security measures have grown to be advanced enough that unauthorized persons have great difficulty in cracking them and gaining access to what they seek. Thus, many criminals have turned to social engineering as a way to get victims to provide information that can be used for their illegal activities. This can stretch onto befriending you on social media, via fake profiles, and attempting to grow your relationship outside of playing the games themselves.

Even though part of the fun in playing is to trash-talk and engage in conversation, it’s best to avoid it, if you can. Realistically, you don’t know who you’re speaking to and what their intentions are. They might be buddying up to you only to obtain what they need to make you the victim of their criminal ploy. You may provide sensitive info that can be used against you without even realizing it. So, it’s best not to engage. If you choose to do so, block and report people when doubt about their intentions arises or their behavior becomes uncomfortable.