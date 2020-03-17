Poker DominoQQ

Many people around the world will know and have played poker but others may be wondering what is DominoQQ? This is a game which is very popular in Indonesia and also known as Qiu or Domino Indo. It is a form of poker which is related to a Chinese domino gambling game called pai gow.

For newcomers, DominoQQ may seem a little confusing but we will take a closer look at this exciting game below. Once you fully understand the game you will have great deal of fun playing against friends, family and online.

DominoQQ is played with 28 double-six dominoes. The dominoes used in Indonesia may be a little different to those used in the United Kingdom or United States as they tend to be made of card rather than wood or plastic. If you have ever played a game of poker you will notice that some of the rules are similar and should be easy to follow.

In most cases, all players will have to put a specified amount of money into the pot at the beginning of the round. The amount of money can be decided upon by all the players before the start of the game and can be either a high or low amount. Once the money is in the pot each player is dealt 3 dominoes and everyone is entitled to look at their dominoes. You can already see the similarities to a game of poker and this continues with the actions players are allowed to take during the game.

When playing DominoQQ, players can take one of four actions which include bet, call, raise, or fold. It is only possible to bet if there has been no previous bettor in that round otherwise a player must use one of the three other options available. During the first round of play, if only one person places a bet, they will win the pot without having to show their dominoes.

However, if there is more than one person left all those players remaining will be dealt an additional domino so they each have four in their hand. A final round of betting then takes place and all players remaining after this final round must show their hand. The person with the highest or best hand is the winner and takes all the money in the winning pot.

When playing the game, dominoes are put into pairs and the pips are added together. However, only the second digit is used so, for example, a total pip of 16 will become 6. Therefore, the highest pair available is a 9 but there are a few exceptions to this known as high, low and double. These occur when the total pips on four dominoes equals 38 or higher, equal 9 or below or there are four dominoes with doubles.