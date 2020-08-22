The Best Ways to Pay your First Deposit at an Online Casino

In order to play games at casinos on the web, you will have to fund your online casino account. This is known as the first deposit, and it is essential. When done properly, gamblers can get a massive deposit bonus. That promotion can be used for playing more games. There are many methods you can use for deposit transactions. Below, we are going to explain the topic in detail.

How to fund your account?

There are many casino deposit methods you can use. But, before you use one, it is essential to look at the safety that site offers. Always look at licensing details. Every single casino must have one or two licenses. All must offer SSL encryption and games from popular software developers. The actual process of funding your online casino account is simple. Follow these steps.

1. Register at a casino

2. Go to cashier or deposit section

3. Select your desired method

4. Follow the instructions

5. Done

We must add that an online casino payment can be processed instantly or within days.

Best methods to use

As some of you know already, there are many options for deposits and withdrawals. We will explain the ones that are special that come with simplest UI, great practicality, and that can be used for any online casino $5 minimum deposit.

1. PayPal

PayPal or PP is the most common method. It is an excellent online casino deposit option that can be used at almost all sites. It is extremely safe and can be used for shopping, online payments and more. This is a wallet, meaning it will link to your bank account and use funds available. Fees are around 3.4%.

2. Visa

Visa is one of debit cards and a common method you can use to play your favorite casino games. It is extremely safe and probably one of several methods that can be used at 90%+ casinos. Fees vary. Visa can be used for all types of transactions.

3. MasterCard

MasterCard is basically similar to Visa and the process is completely the same. These credit cards are very common in NZ and safe to use. You will need a 16 digit number to enter when depositing your money. It can be used for any payment you can think of.

4. Neteller

Neteller is one of payment options that simply must be on the list. First of all, they are external, common and popular. Most casinos do accept this medium and it can be used for withdrawing as well. In nature, Neteller is e-wallet. What this means is that Neteller acts as a medium, same as PP or Skrill. However, this option is even more common and easier to use.

5. Skrill

To play casino games, you may want to fund your profile using Skrill. It is another e-wallet that is almost completely focused on gambling. It uses money from your bank and it requires ID to be provided as a form of verification. It can be used for both types of transactions. Skrill is these days very desirable. They are one of most pronounced giants in this realm and come with great safety, easy to use interface and countless, additional perks.

6. Bitcoin

Yes, Bitcoin can be used for online gambling as well. There are a few things to know here. First of all, the process is slightly more complicated than when using another payment method. You need a Bitcoin wallet, and you may have to exchange BitCoin into NZ$ and another way around when withdrawing your winnings. This process is almost identical, regardless of which cryptocurrency a user uses. Keep in mind that there are no fees of any kind, and transactions are 100% anonymous.

7. Paysafecard

Paysafecard is getting more and more popular payment alternatives. It is basically a voucher identical to prepaid cards you can but at a local store. It contains a PIN code that will be entered at the site. Once confirmed, the transactions will be approved and you will get money for gambling. There is no need to mention or link your bank, other card or anything similar. This method is ideal for those who want to stay 100% safe and anonymous. Obviously, Paysafecard can be used for deposits only.

8. Zimpler

Zimpler is paid by phone medium. What this means is that you need to enter the amount you want to add to a site, provide your telephone number, and confirm. The funds will be available instantly. Try to remember that Zimpler allows you to set monthly limits, and it can be used when no other methods are usable. It is safe as well, and all users get SMS with a verification code. No app or additional steps are needed.

9. Bank wire transfer

It is the oldest of them all and one of the safest. However, this method is very slow. It may take up to 7 days to get your funds. On the other hand, it is present at almost 99% NZ sites. There is no need to add that this option can be used for all possible transactions.

The final word

Now is your mission to pick a banking alternative you like and use it. We have listed all of the best possibilities, the best credit card options, and all the others. All of the options above are 100% safe to use, and they come with additional perks. NZ players have been using them for a long period of time, due to a reason.