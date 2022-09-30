Top 11 Best Baseball Games for PC 2022

Baseball is one of those versatile and interactive games you can’t get enough of, especially on the fields. But not everyone is physically or financially equipped to play the sport professionally. If you are one of those, playing the game online is an even more fun experience.

Playing baseball online comes with a variety of perks. You don’t have to worry about exerting yourself physically while still having all the fun. Most of the online baseball games for PC are also packed with stunning graphics.

This article will explore the top 11 best baseball games for PC in 2022 that you can consider installing and playing.

Checkout The 11 Best Baseball Games For PC

When looking through the best baseball games for PC, we wanted to include the top games worth the time.

Following are the top 11 you can look into:

1. Baseball Mogul

A frontrunner on the internet, Baseball Mogul is a pitch-by-pitch mode baseball game. You have complete control over the game with interactive graphical batting and pitching expertise.

The game is equipped with a fast simulation speed. Also, you get to set your line-up of players to build your team.

The unique in-game manager mode gives you full control to call the plays while keeping track of the lefty and righty stats. Also, with this mode, you have complete autonomy to call different plays and even put substitutions as needed.

2. MVP Baseball 2005

Next up on the list is MVP Baseball 2005, developed by EA Canada. The game features popular left fielder from Boston Red Sox, Manny Ramirez, on the cover.

The best part about playing this baseball game online is the diversity of tournaments you can partake in. From Major League Baseball to Minor League Baseball, there are many options to explore.

The game includes all the 30 leading Major League Baseball teams and unique dynasties. You also have 1000+ baseball players in the game, which is quite a fun experience. You also get access to various gaming modes, including exhibition mode, manager’s mode, franchise mode, etc.

3. Out of the Park Baseball

Often commonly known as OOTP, this is another popular online baseball game. However, this is a text-based baseball simulation game, unlike most other online baseball games.

It works with career, historical and fictional play, making it a fun and engaging online baseball game to indulge in. Also, the game has its licenses with both Major and Minor League baseball.

The first version of this game was initially launched in 1999, but the breakthrough release came around with the 2001 version. The various play-by-play models in the game include a realistic statistical engine and unparalleled customizability.

The players also have complete autonomy to create their leagues. Also, you can compete against some of the players in several online leagues.

4. Strategic Baseball Simulator

Abbreviated as SBS, this is another popular baseball simulator freeware text-based baseball game. It integrates a variety of historical statistics to simulate the professional baseball game.

Besides the seamless gameplay, the baseball simulator enables you to compete against the computer manager or even against a friend.

You can also take complete control and run the entire league or let the computer handle the games for you. Also, the individual player’s performance determines their statistics in the online simulating baseball game.

The game in itself is quite fun and interactive and includes data from older teams as well as the newer ones too.

5. Major League Baseball 2k9

Major League Baseball 2k9, commonly known as MLB 2K9, is an official MLB-licensed baseball simulation game that you can include in your list of video games.

The game was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K sports. The initial version of the game was released in 2009, where it gained mixed responses from gamers.

The overall pitching experience in the game is simple and versatile. You have access to 2-step pitching, hold, gesture, etc. Also, the AI’s overall pitch selection in the game is smooth. Finally, the game’s graphics, especially ballpark realism, is stunning to look at.

One of the game’s unique features is the availability of “Living Rosters.” These are updated the moment the player logs into the game. Also, there are different gameplay modes, like Franchise mode, Manager’s mode, etc.

6. Super Mega Baseball 2

If you want to play a light-hearted game of baseball without too much complication, Super Mega Baseball 2 is where you can start. It features sharp, smooth graphics and visuals, including league customization and deep team formation.

The unique pitches and shots in the game are also great to explore. You have accessible mechanics, deep skill curves, visceral pacing, etc.

The game also exposes the player to various stunning stadiums using their unique PBR technology. Also, the scaled character models are a lot more realistic to look at.

Overall, the game comes with a clean user interface, customization options, and full control over how you manage your players.

7. Out of the Park Baseball 19

While we have discussed Out of Park Baseball before, the OTPB 19 is the game’s latest iteration. Finally, this baseball fan’s dream virtual game features an official MLB license.

The game features all the projected opening day MLB rosters, alongside the players from the minor league games.

What makes this stand out is the availability of 8 international leagues and other US-dependent leagues. As a result, you can discover new talent in the game, create your team and build your dream dynasty when it comes to baseball.

The customization options in OTPB 19 are beyond anyone’s imagination. Also, you have an option to add fictional teams if that’s something you are looking into exploring.

8. High Heat Major League Baseball

Another popular baseball game for PC worth looking into in 2022 is the High Heat Major League Baseball. It is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PlayStation 2, and Windows.

Until now six annual versions of this baseball game have been released for gamers. The last version is the High Heat Major League Baseball 4.

The best part about this game is that it features all the 30 official licensed teams from the leagues. The game was developed by 3DO, but soon after the launch of the final version, the game development company filed for bankruptcy.

One of the leading traits of this game is its heightened simulation-like qualities. This makes the gaming experience much more realistic for the player, which is the fun element.

9. PureSim Baseball 2007

If the name wasn’t a giveaway, PureSim Baseball 2007 is a pure simulation baseball game you can play on your PC. This is also a text-based simulation game initially developed by Shaun Sullivan.

Unlike other baseball games, this one is based on the concept of “fantasy baseball.” The gamers can either include original league players to form their teams or include fictional players at their convenience.

The leagues in this game are termed “associations.” The gamers can set up these leagues with as few as two teams or up to 50 teams. The choice and the personalization options entirely depend on the player.

10. Baseball Stars 2

Unlike some of the other online baseball games we discussed, Baseball Stars 2 is slightly different.

The graphics aren’t realistic or refined and have a very animated and 2D pixelated look. Despite that, the game packs intense action with all the fun and interactivity you’d need to make the most out of it.

There are 1Play, 1 Play vs. 2 Play for the players to choose from. In addition, you can pick the gaming mode or format that best suits your interests. The customization options are pretty diverse, too, especially with the game’s display language and video and audio settings.

11. R.B.I. Baseball 20

R.B.I. Baseball 20 is the first arcade baseball game you won’t get enough of. It allows you to unleash your true baseball fanatic and potential from within.

It kickstarts with the MLB crew, enabling you to bring in major achievements and improvements to your gameplay.

The controls in the game are pretty diverse, especially concerning choosing the pitch types. Also, the pitching camera broadcasts the pitcher’s perspective, making it an even more fun experience to indulge in.

One of the unique traits available in this game is the massive player model improvements, which allow you to design your player according to your liking. The gaming modes include Franchise, Exhibition, online multiplayer, home run derby, etc.

Also, the game gets weekly updates with the updated rosters and the stats of each player involved in the leagues.

Summary

And that’s all you need to know about the top 11 online baseball games for PC. Given that there are so many available, we recommend starting your journey with the basic ones first and then working your way up to the more complicated and comprehensive ones. Ideally, online baseball is a great fix for recreation when you are bored and don’t want to step out of the house.