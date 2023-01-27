Every video game that you are currently playing undergoes a series of rigorous testing before the release of the final version. The primary objective behind this is to eliminate as many glitches and errors in the game for smoother gameplay.

As a game tester, reading through CyberGhost’s blog piece about the funniest game glitches should give you an idea of what to look out for. But, even then, you might miss out on a few in-game obstacles that could ruin the whole aesthetic of the game.

This article will explore all the typical video game bugs and glitches you must look out for during game testing.

1) Freezing, Hanging, or Crashing

Imagine you are playing a video game on a premium-quality laptop with all the latest specifications, ample RAM, and storage. But every time you try to progress from one level to the other, the game either freezes, hangs, or crashes.

Not only is it frustrating, but it also interrupts the smoother gameplay experience too. That’s the absolute last thing you need a player to experience. An incomplete program or a prevalent hardware issue could trigger the problem.

2) Graphics Glitch

The second and potentially most common type of video game glitch is with the graphics. A graphics glitch can affect the user interface, not just the characters and the objects. Some graphics glitches might not be visible or in the face. However, some graphics glitches can affect the game’s entire gameplay, leading to random distortions and color fading in the background.

3) Gameplay Defect

There are multiple functions in a game designed for its intended purpose. You might see the same malfunctioning in the game while testing it. A recurring gameplay defect hinders a player’s ability to perform a specific action where the defect is happening. Not only does it put the player at a disadvantage, but it also gravely affects the overall gameplay.

4) Issues with In-game purchase

Several video games are free because they have recurrent and mandatory in-game purchases that the players must make to sustain themselves in the game. One of the most significant issues with in-game purchases is unavailability, lack of payment options, glitches with the payment interface, etc. These unexpected errors can block payments and end up wasting the player’s money in the process. If you identify any of these issues while testing the game, reporting and fixing the problem is of utmost importance.

5) Audio Problem

The background sound or music enhances the feel of the game. Most players find it thrilling and engaging to have the background music on while playing the game. So, what happens when there is a major audio problem? One of the most common issues is when the sound keeps on fading in and out. These kinds of errors won’t affect the gameplay but the players’ mood. No one wants to pay with distorted audio in the background.

6) Text Problem

Most games rely on texts to get the message through, especially about the game’s objective. You must put any kind of errors or hard-to-read sentences and a glitch in the foreground. Even a minor mistake in the text can make it difficult for the player to decipher the game’s objective and storyline, affecting the gameplay quite drastically. So, if you notice a missing text or a bug with the written text in the game, keep a note and fix it.

Conclusion

Video game bugs and glitches are expected and will appear in the game, especially during beta testing. As a game tester, your work is to identify the errors and categorize them into types, so the developer has a comprehensive idea of what needs fixing before the final version is released to the public.