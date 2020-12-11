Ultimate EFT Factory Map Guide: POIs, Loot Locations, and Extraction Points

The EFT Factory Map depicts the smallest area in the entire Escape from Tarkov game. And it can only accommodate 6 players at a time. This is because it only has a handful of different rooms and tunnels.

Despite being small, the EFT factory map can’t be called boring in any way. And as a matter of fact, it is very quick-paced and you might even find it hard to avoid fights with other players. It is an action-packed map promising a lot of thrill and excitement.

This blog will guide you and give you a walkthrough of the entire EFT Factory. So, read on to get all the necessary details you need while visiting the Factory in Escape From Tarkov.

Possible Loot Locations and Points of Interest in the EFT Factory Map

The EFT Factory map provides you with plenty of loot in almost every room. There are several interesting areas to discover as well. But, you need to make sure to get exposed while exploring the area. Given below is a detailed guide of the major locations you’ll find in the EFT Factory map along with the loot you are to find there.

1. Container Room / PvE Room

This is one of the most open areas to come across in the EFT Factory map. The container room is located underneath the office area and the shower.

Several blue containers can be spotted on the ground floor. You can use them as cover and they also store some loot. Once you climb up the stairs, you will arrive at the second level.

From here you can climb up the rafters that have some vantage points overlooking the entire area. But, these locations can put you in a vulnerable position by exposing you.

You will find some locked doors in the southern portion which need factory keys to be opened. And an extraction point can be found behind them.

Loot: Loose loot along with weapon crates at the ground level. The northern container has armor spawn. The shelves found on the second floor also have loose loot and a weapon.

2. Main Hall

The main hall of the factory can be recognized easily as it has 3 big silos on the ground floor. You’ll find this area between the container and generator area on the ground level.

Here, you will find several elevations like silo roofs, overpasses, and catwalks. Naturally, standing on these can expose you, and hence, these are dangerous. There is a metal staircase by the Overpass called “Stripper” that goes downwards.

Loot to be found: Armor spawns towards the left, and in the blue container adjacent to the Stripper. Backpack spawn can be found on the rafters of the silo. And there are jackets on the staircase (Stripper). There are 2 weapon crates nearby as well.

3. Office Area

The management staff of the Factory used to be here. It can be found on the third floor of the factory. You will most likely come across other players here. And the office window acts as an escape point for the Scavs.

Loots: Safe (under the office desk near the entrance), 2 jackets on the left, 2 file cabinets in the left corner, and armor spawn placed above the cabinet.

4. Breach Room

Located close to the office room on the third level itself. You will find some ammunition here on the shelf along with other loose loot.

5. Locker Room

The locker room is the third door towards the left on the third floor of the Factory. It acts as the Scav’s hideout location and you need the Factory key to access this place. There is a lot of loot to be found here including weapon spawn on the shelves, and car battery placed on a chair. Moreover, you can also find a jacket and a key spawn beneath it.

6. Bathroom

This is the sanitary area of the factory located on the second floor. You will find medical supplies inside the lockers, and the key to the West Wing Room along with some other keys. Also, a weapon and ammunition can be found around the sink.

7. Forklift

The Forklift area can be accessed from the generators. You can find a couple of jackets and a key here.

8. Generators

Located right under the office room, the generator room is one of the topmost room. You will find a couple of weapon crates and some loose loot every here and there.

9. Pumping Area

The Pumping Area is located on the ground floor and is not much abundant in loot. But, you can collect some random loose chemical supplies here.

Spawning Locations in theEFT Factory Map

There are around 10 different spawning locations in the EFT Factory map. Given below are the descriptions of 6 of them:

1. Silo Area: You will have to stay in a crouched position in the silo area. On your left is the exit and there are some pipes and a chem light in front.

2. Death Box Area: This is an open area with some stairs here. Also, a couple of crates can be found in this vulnerable position.

3. Barrels: You will find some barrels on your right, a hallway behind you, and a wall in front.

4. PVE area: This is the area to spawn for offline playing. Only a door can be found in the front and behind you is an exit along with a ramp.

5. Red Light Area: This is the area where you’ll find a red light on your left. It’s a rather vulnerable and exposed location, so, you need to be quick while here.

6. Equipment Area: You’ll find a forklift and other similar items in front of you in the equipment area. And To your right is a glass hallway.

Extraction Points in the ETF Factory Map

You will find a total of 5 extraction points on the EFT Factory map. These are used for leaving the Factory area after gathering and looting. But, keep in mind that you cannot use all the extraction points always. Because some of them can open only after certain requirements are met.

Anyway, remember to mind your surrounding while trying to escape from an extraction point. Now, let’s take a look at all the extraction points in the Factory map:

1. Gate 0: Can be used by both PMCs and Scavs and remains open all the time. Requires Factory key to be opened.

2. Gate 3: Open to both PMCs and Scavs. Remains open always and does not need Factory Key.

3. Cellars: Can be used by PMCs only. Always remains open and requires Factory Key.

4. Camera Bunker Door: Open for use by Scavs only, remains open always.

5. Office Window: Can be used by Scavs only and always remains open.

Bottom Line

We hope you find this EFT Factory Map guide informative and useful. Everything you read here is enough to provide you with an understanding of what to expect from the map. Despite being restricted in terms of space, the EFT Factory will give you a satisfying experience.