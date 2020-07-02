Will Holographic Computing And Online Gambling Go Hand In Hand?

There is simply no denying that online gambling is currently one of the biggest markets out there. Heck, with the COVID-19 virus out there looming over everyone’s head, it is the only form of gambling available these days. The days of going to the track and placing a bet no longer exist. Of course, you can always deal with loan sharks and shady back-alley men, but why would you do that when you have so many quality online gambling sites available to you today? That being said, things are always quickly changing in the online gambling world. And, it looks like holographic computers could be the next big thing.

What Exactly Is A Holographic Computer?

Not everyone is familiar with the term holographic computer and that’s okay because not everyone is a computer engineer. That doesn’t mean that you can learn. You probably remember how big the very first models of computers were. If not, you at least have heard someone talk about the size of them. They featured bulk monitors and even bulkier hard drives. Heck, if you wanted to move one of the units to a new location in the home, you’d have to unplug several cables and go through a whole process. With Wi-Fi and wireless connections, this is certainly no longer the case. Nowadays, you can buy a desktop PC that has a screen size equal to that of a small laptop.

Whatever the situation is, you are still talking about screen size and real estate. That computer regardless of the size of the screen is going to consume some screen space. This won’t be the case with holographic computers. These machines are actually designed to project a touchscreen that you can use to browse the Internet, access social media, and gamble on sites like situs idn poker. You can basically do anything that you’d normally be able to do on a regular PC or laptop.

Are There Working Models Right Now?

If you visit the computer store today, you are likely going to be offered a machine with a physical monitor. Therefore, you probably think that holographic technology is something that is light years away or just another sci-fi fantasy. Well, this is not the case at all. The truth is that these devices are already out there to a certain extent. What does this mean? It means that Microgaming has been in the holographic computing industry for five years and the Looking Glass project that Microsoft launched back in 2018 could be the very start of this new kind of machine.

It is a technology that offers 3D displays that you can control via air gestures. The only real downside to the entire project right now is that you must plug the light field display into a PC. Of course, another major drawback is the price, as these machines are more than expensive to produce and market.

How They Could Impact Gaming

Once in existence, these machines could impact online gambling in a variety of ways. First, they’d completely transform smartphones and tablets. You’d no longer have to gamble from those restricted screens. You’d have access to a huge projection of your table games or gambling spreads. Along with this, they’d simply be much easier to use because it is basic touchscreen behavior. You simply point and click with your hands and the device reacts.