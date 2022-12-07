3 Play-to-Earn Crypto Games to Invest in 2023

Cryptocurrency and video games are two sectors that have grown rapidly in recent years. With the introduction of NFT, both sectors began to collaborate. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are distinct assets that cannot be replaced by others. Thus, NFT games are crypto tournaments in which gamers can own and collect unique assets.

Popular NFT games in 2023

Currently, NFT projects with a Play-to-Earn monetization model have become one of the most popular game genres that offer gamers more than just entertainment and recreation.

Furthermore, many investors believe that crypto games are one of the best ways to invest their money. This is because, despite general economic insecurity, NFT projects provide their users with a steady income.

Such games may be free, and some may require an initial investment. As Buidlbee states, Shiba Eternity free-to-play game is now taking the top place in the App store.

If you are interested in where to invest in 2023 here is a list of some promising projects.

Roboter Sandbox Game

RobotEra is a new sandbox project focused on creating an exciting world after a disaster. The platform offers players the opportunity to own their virtual land, create games without programming skills, and much more.

The RobotEra metaverse is in many ways similar to another popular sandbox – Minecraft, although it has many distinctive and interesting things, such as DeFi functions, NFT, advanced tokenomics, and much more.

The entire RobotEra ecosystem is based on the TARO token, which can also serve as a management token. The TARO token is issued by the platform and players can earn it by completing various tasks, buying and selling in-game objects, and in the NFT store.

RobotEra players interact with the metaverse through an NFT robot, which is the user’s avatar on the Tarot planet, which is divided into seven continents where unique resources can be found.

RobotEra gives players complete freedom of action, limited only by their imagination. The game also has a shared multiverse that is connected to other worlds.

Now TARO tokens can be purchased as part of the first round of pre-sales of the project. At this stage, the developers of RobotEra have already managed to attract about $ 220 thousand in investments.

Tamadoge Virtual Pets

Meme coins captured the cryptocurrency market in 2021, which was facilitated by the huge success of Dogecoin. The popularity of these digital currencies has laid a solid foundation for launching other similar projects, and Tamadoge is one of the brightest representatives of the new generation of this concept.

Tamadoge is a P2E game based on NFT. The gaming platform is presented in the form of a large metaverse, in which there are NFT pets, with their own randomly generated characteristics.

The main task of the players is to take care of their pets: to grow, feed, walk and play with them. After the pets turn from small puppies into big dogs, it will be possible to go to a special arena with them, where all players fight for special Doge points. With a sufficient number of such points, they can be exchanged for the TAMA token, a unique cryptocurrency issued by the platform.

The first stage of TAMA presales, launched in the third quarter of 2022, has become one of the most successful pre-sales of 2022. The game raised $ 19 million in investments, although initially, the project team expected to raise only $ 10 million. After the completed pre-sale, TAMA tokens were listed on OKX, one of the largest crypto exchanges.

Crypto-Sports Ground Battle Infinity

The Battle Infinity metaverse is a fantasy sports theme, and the main type of gameplay is sports matches between user teams.

The Battle Infinity ecosystem consists of five separate parts, which makes it one of the best platforms with a metaverse:

The Premier League is the flagship feature of Battle Infinity . It is a game based on any kind of team sport.

. It is a game based on any kind of team sport. Battle Swap – This function works the same way as DeFi applications because it allows users to exchange one token for another without the need for a centralized intermediary.

– This function works the same way as DeFi applications because it allows users to exchange one token for another without the need for a centralized intermediary. Battle Market is an embedded NFT marketplace.

is an embedded NFT marketplace. Battle Store – There are many P2E games in this multiplayer titles store.

– There are many P2E games in this multiplayer titles store. Battle Stake is a betting platform where users can participate in single/duet bets and earn income from their IBAT assets.

All these functions and platforms are combined into one world, the so-called Battle Arena, where the main action of the Battle Infinity metaverse takes place.

The presale of Battle Infinity tokens was also very successful: all IBATS available as part of the presale were sold out 66 days earlier than expected, and the total investment in the project was $5 million.

In 2022, interest in P2E games increased by 188% compared to 2021. And it is safe to say that this interest will continue to grow.