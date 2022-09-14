6 Best Educational Games to Aid Your Child’s Learning in 2022

When it comes to education, encouraging kids to play online games might feel counterproductive. But with modern-age kids, mixing entertainment and learning is proven to positively impact skill acquisition.

Below, we have curated a list of the best educational games in 2022 that are fun, informative, and a great addition to your child’s study routine.

Duolingo

Duolingo is a gamified language learning app that teaches through bite-sized lessons. The app has a little owl to guide you through the course, set goals, and compete on a leaderboard.

Duolingo has lessons for over 36 different languages, including Navajo, Swahili, and even Klingon!

While the app can be individually used by students, parents, and teachers, it supports classroom learning through Duolingo Schools. It is a management program where teachers can assign lessons from the app’s database and track students’ progress.

Both Duolingo and Duolingo Schools are free and available for Android and iOS. However, you can remove the ads and gain some perks through Super Duolingo, starting at $6.67 a month.

Kerbal Space Program 2

After the success of the Kerbal Space Program, gamers and learners are enthusiastically waiting for its second part. Kerbal Space Program 2 is an upcoming game about space exploration and rocket building.

KSP 2 teaches a lot about rockets and interstellar explorations through its gameplay. Players can

build spacecraft;

fly to other planets;

design a colony of Kerbals.

The gameplay is difficult but compensated with tutorials that teach everything about rockets, such as docking and orbital transfers.

Yet, Kerbal Space Program 2 is best suited for older kids and adults. The game will cost $59.99 and will be available for Microsoft Windows, Playstation, and Xbox.

CodeGym

CodeGym is a game to learn Java from scratch, even if you have no programming experience. The game first explains Java in theory through step-by-step training using real-time problems. It then combines the theory with a set of 1200+ “puzzles” for practical learning.

The app encourages students to keep practicing code through a number of problems disguised as games. The gaming catalog has something for everyone, from beginners to higher-level programmers.

If you are stuck at some point, CodeGym teaches you by offering similar examples to build your problem-solving skills. You also get instant feedback through the virtual teacher with recommendations to improve your code.

CodeGym is available free of cost on Android. However, CodeGym offers a premium version starting at $49 a month for complete access to all lectures and problems.

Citizen Math

Tired of the same old math problems? With Citizen Math, learning math won’t be so boring anymore! Citizen Math teaches advanced mathematics by applying them to real-world problems.

From sports to extraterrestrial life, Citizen Math uses all study cases to teach application-based mathematics in a fun way. In addition, teachers can use the app to facilitate interesting brainstorming sessions among students and promote problem-solving through discussions.

The app is highly effective in improving student grades showing significant impact with just one or two lessons they take. Citizen Math is available from grade 6 to Alg 2. The program has individual and institution-based subscription plans starting at $14 per month per teacher.

Worldle

Worldle (inspired by the popular word game Wordle) is a fun way to learn geography. The website displays a country map and allows users six guesses. The site hints at how far the answer is from the guessed country with each wrong guess.

The website displays a new Worldle every day, so it’s perfect for bite-sized geography lessons in your free time. It is available free of cost as a website or an app on Google Play.

LightBot

LightBot is a great start for kids to learn the basics of coding, such as syntax and loop. The aim of the game is to light up all the blocks by giving directions to a robot.

Players can use different symbols and commands to guide the robot, making the levels progressively difficult. The game has over 50 levels that introduce coding without focusing on a particular language. It is completely free and available on Android and iOS.

Make Study Time More Interesting

Study time doesn’t have to be boring and monotonous. By involving games in their routine, kids develop a positive approach toward studies and associate learning with enjoyment. So, the next time your child is fuzzy about studies, try one of the above games to add some fun!