How Much Money Have I Spent On Valorant

Since the game’s release in 2020, Riot Games has done an excellent job of providing a steady stream of skins for users to pick from in Valorant. There are so many skins and bundles available in Valorant right now that everyone in the community is bound to find something they enjoy.

Players have already spent a significant amount of money on in-game cosmetics like as weapon skins and the Battle Pass, among other aesthetic items. If you’ve ever wondered how much you’ve spent on Valorant since the beginning, there’s a quick and easy way to figure it out. Continue reading this article to learn more.

Valorant Purchase History

Valorant is a totally free game. Microtransactions are included in the game, as expected, to help the creators of Riot Games make money.

You don’t have to invest your hard-earned money in Valorant, trade in your dollars, euros, pounds, yen, or rupee for VP, and buy the latest skin package or unlock every character, but it’s an alternative.

While everyone wants the most fabulous skins on the block to complement their gameplay, purchasing a large number of them may be very costly. This isn’t an issue for some people, but it is for others who need to keep a closer eye on their spending. Riot includes a section where gamers can view how much money they’ve spent on the game.

If you couldn’t stop yourself and bought a couple (or a dozen) skins, you can look up your Valorant purchase history to see how much money you’ve spent on the game.

Step By Step Process to View How Much Money You Have Spent On Valorant

Riot Games decided to offer an official tool that allowed everyone to verify their in-game spending since many interested individuals in the community wanted to know.

This tool is entirely free to use and can be found on Valorant’s official Support Forum. The following is a step-by-step instruction on how players may verify the total amount they’ve spent in the game:

Your Riot account will show you how much money you’ve spent on Valorant. All you have to do is complete the following steps:

This link will take you to the official Riot Games support page.

Connect your Riot Games account by clicking the red “Log in” button.

If necessary, complete the two-factor authentication.

Click the red “Get my buy history” button to get your purchase history.

Check out the end product!

Naturally, some players will have extremely high numbers, while others who are just brilliant at resisting temptation will have a number that is very near to zero.

This tool is convenient and entertaining for discussing and comparing how much each of you has spent with your pals. While some of you will undoubtedly be humiliated when you read the total, it is vital to be aware of and honest about how much money you spend on free-to-play video games.

Microtransactions may be addictive, inexpensive, and enjoyable, and many individuals have been guilty of it at one time or another. Make sure to check the figure for yourself regularly.

Summary

We hope that you found the above steps helpful in checking your purchase history on Valorant and further controlling your purchases. Thanks for reading!