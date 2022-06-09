How To Play Solitaire Online with Your Friends?

When you think about playing Solitaire online, you feel like you need a partner to get started with the game. Solitaire Social streamlines that process for you. It is a PVP online game that includes a variety of tournaments for a competitive edge.

The good thing about Solitaire Social is its versatility. There are detailed instructions and support that you can easily leverage to learn the basics and then invite your friends or find competitors inside the game too.

While you navigate through the game via https://solitairesocial.com/, we’d recommend scrolling through the article to get a comprehensive idea about Solitaire Social and how you can use that to play Solitaire online.

Why choose Solitaire Social to play online?

When it comes to playing Solitaire online, be assured that finding the right platform for the game is key. There are abundant free online games similar to Solitaire Social, but hardly will you come across one with a similar interface like them.

Solitaire Social is currently a desktop-based online game, but it definitely stands out with its array of advantages and interactive gameplay.

The most righteous advantage of this online Solitaire game is the availability of opponents. You have complete autonomy to invite your friends to the game and then play as a team. If that doesn’t sail your boat, you can let the game choose your opponent from the list of active players.

They have tournament-based gameplay, which makes the whole experience fun and competitive. It starts with eight players, as the players navigate through three stages – tournament grid, one-fourth to the finals.

If you wish to win the game, you have to win the best three times in a “one-on-one bout.” It sounds a little difficult for first-time players, but you will get used to the strategies the more you indulge in them.

Another standout advantage that makes Solitaire Social one of the best online Solitaire platforms is the special Solitaire Social Boosters. With this, the players can leverage them to win the big games in and around. Popular boosters include Shuffle, Joker, Magic, and Freezer.

How to Play Online Solitaire?

Now that you have a comprehensive idea of the benefits, let us walk you through the game mechanics. With Solitaire Social, you build and be part of a community of players. The more you play, the more are your chances of winning the tournaments and upgrading your surroundings and belongings in the game.

If the tournaments aren’t exciting you anymore, there are other game modules like “Round the World.” It allows you to start your Solitaire journey from one spot and gradually move around the world. As you win, you will find yourself coursing through different countries.

Also, for the players looking for a more competitive and time-bound game, Knockout is a pretty great option. It will take you some time to get used to the pace, especially because it’s an elimination game. Unlike the standard tournaments, Knockout starts with four players.

Conclusion

Solitaire Social is no doubt your one-stop solution for online Solitaire games. It is fun, interactive and not to mention, and community-driven. You can engage with other players and even socialize as you expand your avatar and belongings on the game. We’d highly recommend giving it a try.