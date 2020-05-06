Top 5 Arcade Games For You

We all have a special place in our heart for arcade games. Playstations and XBOX have taken over the new wave of gaming but arcades have their own charm. Especially the 90’s generation will understand the thrill of playing space invaders, pacman, and mario on gaming consoles for hours after school was out.

Even, today gaming parlors and dedicated game zones have got arcades installed and these continue to attract people of all ages. So, let us take a look at the top five old and new arcade games that are worth a shot!

Galaga

Galaga is an arcade game that involves a fixed shooter. It was developed and published by Namco in Japan. Then later, in 1981, Midway in North America published it. It is the sequel to Galaxian, which was released back in 1979.

In the gameplay of Galaga, you will find yourself in control of an airship that is situated at the bottom of the screen. Your task will be to destroy the Galaga forces in each stage of the game while avoiding enemies and projectiles at the same time.

Pacman

Pac-Man is a world-famous Japanese video game franchise that was published and owned by Bandai Namco Entertainment, formerly Namco.

It is an all-time favorite among all ages and makes you chase ghosts and catch them. So power up and get some good old catches ahead!

Space Invaders

Space Invaders is a Japanese shooting video game released in 1978 by Taito. It was developed by Tomohiro Nishikado, who was inspired by other media: Breakout, The War of the Worlds, and Star Wars.

This arcade video game was designed by Tomohiro Nishikado and released in 1978, and it is one of the earliest shooting games that featured two-dimensional graphics. So are you ready to defeat vast waves of aliens with a laser cannon and earn your points?

Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection

Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection is a 2011 video game developed by NetherRealm Studios and Other Ocean Interactive and published by Warner Bros. Games.

It is a collection of three Mortal Kombat games that is sure to take you on the road down some moments of great nostalgia!

Pilgrims

Pilgrims is a 2019 adventure arcade game developed by Amanita Design. One of the very first games that were developed by Apple Arcades, in Pilgrims, you can roam around the land as you wish and make new friends along the way.

You can go ahead and share a laugh with your fellow travelers. Also, you can help them complete their little stories, your way. So, the question is, how many different solutions can you find by the end of the game?

Final Words

For all game lovers out there arcade is something always quite special and brings back childhood memories. Especially games like these became timeless with their unique conceptualisations back in the 80’s, that gave birth to many of the modern gameplays.

So, no matter how advanced graphics and designs change in strategy mode games, keep enjoying your arcade moments from time to time!