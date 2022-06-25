Best Games to Come in 2022

In today’s day and age, you’re spoilt for choice if you’re a gamer. There are more titles, good ones, and more ways to play them than ever before. But that still doesn’t keep you from getting excited about refreshes and new title releases as the year progresses. Furthermore, there are some exciting games on the horizon that you can’t wait to get your hands on.

So with no further ado, let’s look at the best games still to come in 2022.

1. FIFA 23

FIFA is one of those games most players start gaming on. It has always been reliable and pretty interesting to play. The graphics have also gotten better and better over the years, and the current FIFA 22 is the best one yet. However, the latest research by Betway shows that intense gaming helps burning as much calories as going for a long walk, and FIFA features in this research.

FIFA came in second, burning 189 calories in a 90-minute gaming session, and if you do find yourself playing a lot of FIFA you can at least rest assured that it’s as good as a light workout, albeit a very light one!

https://media.betway.net/en/2022-06/ultimate-fitness-gaming-experience

2. Call of Duty

COD is an action-filled game with excellent graphics and gameplay. It is st in a variety of settings inspired by real places all over the world. It also comes in single or multiplayer modes for the best gaming experience. The developers have always done an excellent job at keeping it exciting and placing players in challenging positions they must use skills to get out of.

Honestly, we don’t have many negative things to say about this title, so we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us later this year.

3. God of War

Have you ever wondered how the Vikings slugged it out? Well, wonder no more. God of war follows two Viking buddies as they try to bid their farewells to one of their dead wives by heading to the highest peak in the realm. But the game developers had more in mind as their journey is full of turns and twists and face a monster or two. We can’t wait to se the convoluted ways the developers conjure up to test these two characters later this year.

4. Oxenfree

Oxenfree is a mystery game with a touch of horror that can be engaging at the right time. However, you don’t have to worry if you’re scared of dark places. The game is not too dark, but you will be walking a lot while exploring the universe. On a sour note, you can expect to drop a few frames and experience some jitters from the weird game pacing. But other than that, the game is fine, and we can’t wait to see what the refresh this year brings to the quirky world.

5. The Last of Us

As this game’s name suggests, The Last of Us is a game set in a post-apocalyptic world where the United States and society have fallen apart. The lead characters are stuck in this world, trying to survive by taking odd jobs and even fighting their way through circumstances. In addition, the characters’ back stories are really compelling, and you will come to empathize with them before you complete this title.

That’s we are excited about the next sequel that’s due to come out this year.